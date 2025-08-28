Metal Gear Solid 2 Is a Misunderstood Gem

Between the release of 2023’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami has reinvigorated its Metal Gear legacy after years of dormancy. While this has particularly renewed the discourse and reappraisal of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3, it also brings to mind how long 2001’s Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty has been overlooked within the wider franchise. Sure, Metal Gear Solid 2 has been more positively re-evaluated since its initial release, but its legacy still remains diminished compared to its counterparts.

Certainly a commercial success and one of the most prominent PlayStation 2-exclusive titles in the console’s early days, Metal Gear Solid 2 has earned its fair share of fans since day one. But between controversy over the game’s story, particularly with its change-up in protagonists, and the higher level of acclaim enjoyed by its sequels, the full extent of creator Hideo Kojima’s salient vision for the game hasn’t been widely appreciated. Here’s why Metal Gear Solid 2 truly is one of the greatest games in the entire series and deserves to get the Delta treatment itself.

The Solid Snake Switcheroo

A lot of the immediate backlash surrounding Metal Gear Solid 2 was the decision to feature the franchise’s usual protagonist Solid Snake as a playable character only in the game’s prologue. After a disastrous mission on a tanker two years before the start of the main game, Snake is presumed dead and replaced by rookie black ops operative Raiden, working for Snake’s old commanding officer Colonel Roy Campbell. Throughout his mission on an ocean-based rig known as Big Shell, Raiden is assisted by a mysterious Navy SEAL named Iroquois Plissken, who is revealed to be Snake under a thinly veiled alias.

More than the abrupt change in protagonists, the controversy around this creative decision came from the fact that was kept tightly under wraps until the game’s release, with the marketing going as far as to swap Raiden for Snake from later sequences in the game for its trailers. Fans can get vocally upset when they feel like they’ve been deceived by movie trailers and this is equally true of gamers, many of whom cried foul feeling they had been on the receiving end of a bait-and-switch. This perceived slight dissipated over time, but never quite entirely, hanging over the game for much of its initial life cycle.