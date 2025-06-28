Hideo Kojima Games Ranked from Great to Masterpiece

9. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008)

Every single Metal Gear Solid game that Kojima has directed has been hailed as a masterpiece, so it gets a little tricky to give them any sort of ranking. Still, Metal Gear Solid 4 is just a bit below the other titles in the series. While currently stranded on the PlayStation 3, the game is still an incredible showcase for what that console was capable of, with stunning graphics that still hold up well today.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

The problem is that Guns of the Patriots is a little too self-indulgent. Kojima wanted this to be the most epic of conclusions to Solid Snake’s story, which meant tying up every last loose end in the convoluted story. There are some very unnecessarily long cutscenes here to the point that they get in the way of the game’s pacing. It’s still a great finale. It could just use a little trimming.

8. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (2001)

Metal Gear Solid 2 is still somewhat divisive among fans. When it was released, a lot of people wanted a next-gen version of Metal Gear Solid, which had come to define the first PlayStation. And that’s exactly what they got at the start of the game. Then comes the infamous protagonist switch. It turns out that Solid Snake isn’t actually the star of the game. Instead it’s Raiden, a character who was brand new at the time.

But once you accept Sons of Liberty for what it is, and not what you might have wanted it to be, it’s one of the most prescient games ever made. Released in 2001, years before social media took over our lives, it predicted the rise of echo chambers, how they could be used to manipulate public opinion, and even warned of the dangers of AI. Even in 2025, there are few games that feel as relevant.

7. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain/Metal Gear: Ground Zeroes (2014)

Yes, we’re going to lump Ground Zeroes together with The Phantom Pain, as it’s really more of a prologue than an entirely separate entity, and the gameplay is largely the same. Luckily, the gameplay really is the star here. The Phantom Pain and Ground Zeroes feel like titles that pushed the longstanding ideas of the series forward. There are numerous ways to tackle each mission, and somehow, the enemy AI always seems to adapt to your choices. These are the most open ended Metal Gear games to date.

But what’s really incredible about The Phantom Pain in particular is just how good it is given that it appears to have been rushed through the final phases of development due to the crumbling relationship between Kojima and publisher Konami. If the game was closer to Kojima’s vision, it might even be a little higher on this list.