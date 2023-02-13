Hogwarts Legacy’s Most Popular House Shouldn’t Be a Surprise

Hogwarts Legacy is based on the Wizarding World universe created by J.K. Rowling. You can read more about Rowling’s history of transphobic remarks as well as find resources to support LGBTQ organizations here.

Hogwarts Legacy offers Harry Potter fans a rare opportunity to explore Hogwarts in its entirety. Well, almost in its entirety. Players can’t explore the common rooms of rival Houses, and their House choice also affects the clothes the protagonist wears and how some NPCs react to them. Ultimately, these decisions are cosmetic, but some houses are quickly proving to be more popular than others.

Like most modern games, Hogwarts Legacy includes trophies and achievements that help completionists keep track of uncompleted tasks and also give gamers bragging rights. One such trophy/achievement involves finding a room known as the Map Chamber, but that achievement is uniquely split into four parts: one for each Hogwarts House you can possibly join. The bad news is that in order to acquire all the trophies in Hogwarts Legacy, that means completionists have to play the game four times. The good news is that the nature of that early game achievement lets us see which House is the most popular among Hogwarts Legacy players. Surprisingly, it’s the House of Malfoys everywhere: Slytherin. Well, ok, maybe it’s not that surprising.

According to the website PSNProfiles (which lists trophies for different titles but also keeps track of how many gamers have earned them), 17.94%layers found the Map Chamber as a Slytherin. This is up from 12.6% on February 9th and yesterday’s 15.4% (via Forbes). Comparatively, Ravenclaw is running a close second at 17.28%, while Gryffindor is in third at 15.99%. Unfortunately, this means Hufflepuff is in dead last at 10.18%, which does not do the House’s unearned reputation for accepting the least talented students any favors. They do have one of the best unique “House Quests,” though.