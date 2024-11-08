Hearthstone: The Great Dark Beyond – The Secrets Behind Starships, Problem Cards, and What’s Next

“If I were to walk up to any person and say ‘space theme,’ their brains immediately pull a bunch of stuff from sci-fi media they’re familiar with. The people on the team did that as well,” Gonzalez says. “We’ve never really gone into space this in-depth in Warcraft. When we said, ‘It’s time to work on The Great Dark Beyond, and we’re going to space,’ everyone was like, ‘I’ve got so many ideas! Do this, do this, do this.’ I think that shines through.”

The clearest connection between Warcraft/Hearthstone and the realm of science fiction are the Draenei, a Warcraft race that traveled through the cosmos before crashing on Azeroth. While the Draenei are one of Warcraft’s oldest and most prominent races, the Warcraft games have only offered glimpses of their sci-fi technology and the cosmos they once called home. The chance to explore those elements in depth proved to be both an opportunity and a responsibility.

“The art team understood that this isn’t going to just be any space story; it’s going to be the Draenei space story,” Mason explains. “There was a lot of free rein for what could be possible. The challenge became ‘How do we make sure this reads as if it’s not on Azeroth, Argus, or any planet that players would be familiar with?’”

The answers to that question ended up coming from many different sources.

“We were pulling from art nouveau, we were pulling from ‘80s early kind of sci-fi, but the one that I’m most proud of is Drew Struzan,” Mason says, invoking the artist behind the legendary posters for movies like Star Wars, Blade Runner, and The Thing. “[Struzan’s work] is kind of an abstract scene. It gives the impression of a larger story… One of the first solutions that we found a lot of success with was in the sky behind all of the card artwork. The skies are always vibrant and have this kind of cosmic look. When you see it all together at a glance, you instantly think, ‘Okay, that’s the space expansion.’”

Of course, that freedom to explore so many influences was tempered by the expectations that come when you are tasked with showcasing a previously mysterious part of the Warcraft universe. The team was aware of that responsibility, though Gonzalez doesn’t see it as a burden.