Hearthstone: Best Decks For Showdown In the Badlands

Plague Knights are constantly filling their opponents’ decks with numerous copies of spells, which ruins the entire Highlander strategy (unless the opponent runs multiple copies of Steamcleaner). The increased amount of draw options in Badlands also supports what Plague decks are inherently trying to do, and DK’s Excavate package is pretty solid.

Best Demon Hunter Deck – Naga Rapid Fire

Deck Code – AAECAea5AwAP7KAE7bEEiLIElrcEmLoE+b8E5OQF4fgFxfkFkIMGhpAGiZAGjZAGj5AG65gGAAA=

I’m not entirely sure which variation of Naga Demon Hunter is going to come out on top, but it’s looking like some version of that strategy is going be one of the best “out of hand” damage decks in the game.

This deck is built around Blindeye Sharpshooter, which essentially allows you to push out as much damage as you want in a turn so long as you can keep playing Nagas and spells. We saw a somewhat similar deck work very well for Mages in the past, but the big difference here is that this deck deals more indirect damage via that strategy and benefits from generally better draw options. This deck needs a few things to go right, but it’s hard to play around it when things do go well.

Best Druid Deck – Highlander Dragons

Deck Code – AAECAZICHtqfBKCwBOWwBMeyBK7ABLLBBNbeBMHfBKOTBeKkBf3EBazRBf3fBZ/zBf74Baf6Bdr6Bdv6BfH6BbuVBryVBr2VBr+VBsGVBvmXBs6cBtecBticBtqcBq+oBgAAAA==

Some version of Dragon Druid is going to be powerful in the upcoming expansion, and I’m not entirely convinced that deck even needs to go the Highlander route. However, I’ll err on the side of caution and go with the version of the deck that utilizes more of the class’ new Badlands cards.