Best Hearthstone Decks For The Perils in Paradise Meta

The keys to this deck are the new Mage card Seabreeze Chalice and the neutral card Concierge. When combined with Druid’s numerous spell power-generating options, those cards allow you to generate an absurd amount of OTK board and face damage that can practically be accessed for free once Concierge is in play. The only thing more absurd than the damage this deck can produce in a single turn is how little set-up that damage requires and how early you can theoretically kill your opponent if a few things break your way. This deck will almost certainly be nerfed in the very near future.

Demon Hunter Pirates

Deck Code: AAECAea5AwSongbHpAb8wAa6wQYNr6AE5OQFsvUFhY4G7p4G/KgG17gG1sAG2MAG9sAGrcUGl8oGy8oGAA==

Demon Hunters have only been flirting with relevancy as of late, but this Pirate deck will almost certainly elevate them to the top (if not the very top) of the meta power rankings early into the expansion.

Like any good aggro deck, this Pirate deck will win most of its games by generating a consistent stream of on-board damage. Crucially, though, this aggro deck not only possesses an unusually generous amount of card draw options but can use that card draw as part of a simple late-game combo that redirects all fatigue damage to your opponent. All but the most powerful OTK decks will struggle to respond to this deck’s many offensive options.

Hydration Station Warrior

Deck Code: AAECAQcGrNEF2IEGx6QGk6gGusEG+skGDI7UBPDNBZD7BYuUBpyeBoegBo+oBtW6Bo6/BtDKBvPKBv7bBgA=

While aggressive and OTK decks figure to be incredibly powerful in the early days of the new expansion, this Warrior deck gets by with old-fashioned attrition and really big minions.