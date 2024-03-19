Best Hearthstone Decks For The Whizbang’s Workshop Meta
Here are some of the best new decks for Hearthstone's wile Whizbang's Workshop meta.
Whizbang’s Workshop is more than just Hearthstone‘s latest expansion. It’s effectively a celebration of Hearthstone’s 10-year anniversary, which means that the expansion is filled with cute nods to the game’s history as well as entirely new concepts.
With all of those new cards comes a new meta. While it’s notoriously difficult to predict the most powerful new decks so early into a Hearthstone expansion, here is a rundown of some of the most powerful new decks for each class at the start of this new era.
Handbuff Death Knight
Deck Code: AAECAYjaBQjw6AX8+QXt/wWLkgb/lwa9sQbBsQbW5QYLh/YEsvcEj+QFkZcGkqAGurEGvLEG9rEGi7cG0+UG1+UGAA==
Death Knight has a couple of interesting deck options in this new expansion, but this Handbuff deck looks like the star of the show.
This deck feels so much more consistent than previous Handbuff concepts we’ve seen in Hearthstone. Your buff options are powerful and abundant, you have more than enough card draw, and you still have a couple of game-finishing payoffs if the core Handbuff strategy doesn’t go your way. It’s a solid deck with powerful potential.
Big Demon Hunter
Deck Code: AAECAea5AwaoigS4xQWogAahkgaBpgbJsAYM1J8E8OwFsvUF4/gFpYEG7J4G7akGvrAGv7AGwrAGw7AGzLEGAAA=
It seems pretty clear that any breakthrough Demon Hunter deck from this expansion will have Magtheridon, Unreleased in it. At the moment, your best bet looks to be to lean into the Magtheridon, Unreleased strategy as much as possible by going big.
This deck looks to get Magtheridon on the board as soon as possible and repeat its dormant effect as many times as possible. If a few things go your way, it’s actually surprisingly easy to get multiple Magtheridons in play and deal a steady stream of damage while building toward a devastating board state. It’s nasty stuff.
Spell Damage Druid
Deck Code: AAECAZICApegBKuxBg6B1ASi6QXb+gX9jQbrmAbOnAbIoAb/sAaHsQaUsQansQbZsQaD3Ab35QYA
While Dragon Druid will likely be strong in the next expansion, all eyes are currently on Druid’s powerful new spell damage options.
The goal of this deck is to get as many spell damage minions in play as possible to set yourself up for a devastating turn of “from-the-hand” damage. Juggling removal options vs. eventual face damage could prove to be a tall task, but the potential for something annoyingly devastating is certainly there.
Aggro “Swarm” Hunter
Deck Code: AAECAR8C044G05wGDsj2BcuOBt+OBoCVBsufBuelBuqlBvGlBvKlBv+lBpKmBoy1Bv7lBoHmBgA=
There’s a world in which a slightly slower Highlander Hunter deck continues to perform well in the new meta. However, I can tell you that more aggressive Hunter decks will almost certainly be good from day one.
This particular aggro deck isn’t fancy, but it figures to be absurdly powerful. We’ve rarely seen an aggressive Hunter deck with this many viable “draw” cards in it, which has historically been Hunters’ biggest weakness. The amount of gas and damage in this deck is pretty crazy.
All Spell Mage
Deck Code: AAECAf0EAtH4BbqnBg6AwgXgwwXyxAXz8gW//gXL/gWk/wXxgAaDlQaxoAbEogblpgbmpgazpwYAAA==
The problem and power of the “all spell” Mage deck is that it’s chaotically random. Sometimes, you’ll burn through your own deck without ever scratching the opponent. Other times, you’ll feel unbeatable.
While players will almost certainly hone this archetype as the expansion evolves, this feels like a great starting point for that concept. Unless you draw the worst starting hand possible, each turn should allow you to do something productive. From there, you just need to see if the payoff is worth the effort. More often than not, it certainly seems to be.
Aura Paladin
Deck Code: AAECAZ8FBov+BY3+BcekBs6pBtOpBubmBgzJoATKxAWU9QWV9QWZjgbjjga8jwb1lQa1ngaSoAbRqQamswYAAA==
Paladin got one of the best new cards in the expansion in Tigress Plushy. If you’re looking to get the most out of that card, this deck may be the best way to do it.
This Aura-based deck is built on two key changes/additions. The first is Cardboard Golem, which increases the duration of your Aura effects. The second is a backend change that lets you stack multiple casts of the same Aura spell. Prepare to frustrate a ton of opponents with this aggressive deck that allows you to gain the advantage early and keep it.
Overheal Raza Priest
Deck Code: AAECAa0GBszGBc/GBazRBemYBsSoBsaoBgyi6AOtigSEnwSFnwTLoAS7xwWi6QXt9wX7+AWQgwbFqAaiswYAAA==
Generally speaking, you don’t want Priest decks to be too powerful in Hearthstone. When Priest decks are powerful, most other players are not having a good time. Well, this Overheal deck looks to be the next in a long line of annoyingly powerful Priest decks.
The game-changing new Legendary Raza The Resealed makes it a bit too easy to trigger Priest’s powerful Overheal effects without the restrictions that usually govern that mechanic. There’s also a powerful Dragon-based version of this deck floating out there, but the core strategy remains the same either way. Set up your combo, get your Overheal cards in play, and force your opponent to watch as you deal unholy amounts of damage.
Waterdancer Thief Rogue
Deck Code: AAECAaIHBIukBY6WBoqoBpLmBg2SnwT2nwTuoASMpAXawwXo+gXIlAbPlAaJqAazqQbuqQaQ5gaR5gYAAA==
It’s generally agreed that Sonya Waterdancer is going to be the star of some new Rogue deck. The question is, “Which deck is most capable of supporting Sonya’s powerful effect?”
At the moment, it appears to be this Deadly Poison deck. The trick is to use Deadly Poison to trigger Sonya’s ability and then use Valeera’s Gift to acquire even more Deadly Poison spells. When it’s all said and done, you can easily trigger multiple Deadly Poisons in a single turn and send all that damage to your opponent’s face. This “Thief” variant of that concept gives you a little more consistency and an extra weapon to play with.
Highlander Battlecry Shaman
Deck Code: AAECAaoIHqzRBa/RBfboBa3tBY31BYf7BdiBBsqDBtCDBvmMBqmVBs6cBqudBq2dBpOeBpyeBp2eBp+eBuaeBqelBqilBtSlBqKnBqSnBqinBtOnBq+oBuCoBs6wBoG4BgAAAA==
Shaman’s path to victory in this new expansion is not obvious. The class has powerful new cards, but how they will all come together remains a bit of a mystery. However, this Highlander Shaman is certainly one of the most appealing Shaman concepts out there.
Like the other Shaman decks in this new expansion, this deck is designed to make the most out of the new Shudderblock card that enables powerful Battlecry turns. Unlike the other versions of this concept, this deck also allows you to access Shaman’s powerful Highlander cards that often keep them in some otherwise tough fights.
Handlock Demon Warlock
Deck Code: AAECAa35AwT5xgWm+wXo/wXh6wYNsZ8E56AE9MYFyOsF+vkF1/oFy58GmrMGnrMGibUGnMEG3uYG7uYGAA==
As much as I love the new Wheel of Death card, it doesn’t seem like a viable option quite yet. However, Handlock Warlock most certainly seems to be back on the menu.
While this deck ignores some of the most exciting new Warlock cards, it’s filled with reliable Warlock strategies that have only been enhanced by some of the class’ best new options. This is a fantastic Control deck that can occasionally put most opponents in an unwinnable position.
Highlander Mech Warrior
Deck Code: AAECAQceiKAEjtQEkNQEtPgFofoFufoFofsFpPsFuf4F2IEGhYIGyoMG0IMGko4GwpEGi5QG95cG6JgGnJ4Gn54Gh6AGiKAGx6QGpacGkqgGk6gGlKgGr6gG0LAGmLUGAAAA
When it comes to Warriors, the big question at the moment is whether or not leaning into the class’ new mech options is going to be better than relying on the class’ powerful Highlander builds. A decision may ultimately have to be made, but I kind of like splitting the difference with this build.
This Highlander Warrior deck makes the most out of the new Mech cards that also utilize Battlecry effects. Inventor Boom is the obvious addition to that strategy, but a properly built Zilliax Deluxe can make some nutty things happen. Ultimately, this just feels like an even more powerful version of an already powerful Warrior deck.