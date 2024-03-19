Best Hearthstone Decks For The Whizbang’s Workshop Meta

While players will almost certainly hone this archetype as the expansion evolves, this feels like a great starting point for that concept. Unless you draw the worst starting hand possible, each turn should allow you to do something productive. From there, you just need to see if the payoff is worth the effort. More often than not, it certainly seems to be.

Aura Paladin

Deck Code: AAECAZ8FBov+BY3+BcekBs6pBtOpBubmBgzJoATKxAWU9QWV9QWZjgbjjga8jwb1lQa1ngaSoAbRqQamswYAAA==

Paladin got one of the best new cards in the expansion in Tigress Plushy. If you’re looking to get the most out of that card, this deck may be the best way to do it.

This Aura-based deck is built on two key changes/additions. The first is Cardboard Golem, which increases the duration of your Aura effects. The second is a backend change that lets you stack multiple casts of the same Aura spell. Prepare to frustrate a ton of opponents with this aggressive deck that allows you to gain the advantage early and keep it.

Overheal Raza Priest

Deck Code: AAECAa0GBszGBc/GBazRBemYBsSoBsaoBgyi6AOtigSEnwSFnwTLoAS7xwWi6QXt9wX7+AWQgwbFqAaiswYAAA==

Generally speaking, you don’t want Priest decks to be too powerful in Hearthstone. When Priest decks are powerful, most other players are not having a good time. Well, this Overheal deck looks to be the next in a long line of annoyingly powerful Priest decks.