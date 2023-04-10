Hearthstone: Best Festival of Legends Decks For Every Class

Many Hearthstone expansions are exciting in their early days, but Festival of Legends feels special. Its theme is fantastic, its artwork is exceptional, and it is introducing a ton of new cards that will become the centerpieces of exciting new decks.

We’re obviously focusing on those decks today. While the Hearthstone meta is always changing, recent theorycrafting events, data, and old-fashioned experience suggest that these will be some of the best decks in the early days of the Festival of Legends expansion.

Hearthstone: Best Festival of Legends Death Knight Decks

Climatic Necrotic Explosion Rainbow DK

This “Rainbow” Death Knight uses Frost, Blood, and Undead cards to trigger the effect of the new Legendary spell: Climactic Necrotic Explosion. While that card is incredibly expensive and tricky to properly trigger, its effect is powerful enough to justify running what was already a pretty solid decklist for DK fans. This concept may require some tweaking, but there is obvious and powerful synergy at play here.

Deck Code: AAECAYjaBQiJ5gTipAXLpQXNpQWhqgWvwwX0yAX8+QULlrcEssEE8OMEseYEh/YEsvcEs/cEtPcEopkFlaoF4MgFAA==