You’re not imagining things: video games really have gotten easier over the years. That’s due, in large part, to the now-common addition of variable difficulty settings and other accessibility options. While some gamers complain these things make games too easy, they’re a welcome change for many of us who grew up in the ‘80s.

Much of the NES library was known for its extreme difficulty. Part of that was due to the console’s technical limitations. It just wasn’t always easy to make characters move as developers intended. Sometimes it was much more conscious. Developers would make games harder so that they would last longer and so that gamers couldn’t just blow through titles in a weekend rental. But even keeping those things in mind, a few developers went above and beyond to create some of the most devious and fiendishly difficult challenges imaginable. Decades later, these are the 15 hardest levels in NES games.

15. The Drawbridge – Dragon’s Lair

Even though the gameplay is very dated now, the original arcade version of Dragon’s Lair remains a landmark title that’s worth checking out at least once thanks to its extensive use of full-motion video and beautifully animated sequences directed by the legendary Don Bluth. The game’s 8-bit NES port, of course, had none of that going for it.

On the NES, Dragon’s Lair is a platformer that has a lot of potential on paper. The problem is that Dirk is big, slow, clunky, and an overall chore to play as. You start the game at the castle drawbridge, and as you cross it, it begins to crumble. Fall into the moat below, and you die. Avoid that, and a monster arises from the moat. Get hit by one of its fireballs, and you die. Get past him, and the gate ahead closes. Oddly enough, if you touch the gate, you also die. Instead, you have to get back to the left side of the screen, avoiding fireballs the whole way to throw daggers at the monster, slay it, and safely cross the drawbridge. Thanks to the poor controls, it’s just a needlessly difficult opening scene that very few players ever made it past.