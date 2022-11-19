15 Hardest Video Game Puzzles Ever

14. The Infamous Goat – Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars

Compared to most adventure games of the ‘90s, Broken Sword’s puzzles are actually pretty reasonable, they just require a bit of critical thinking. But that damn goat throws all that out the window. As you try to enter a castle, you meet a particularly belligerent goat who will butt you whenever you get too close.

Confusingly, the solution to this puzzle is to actually let the goat butt you, but as the goat heads back to its original location, you have to get up, and click on a nearby broken cart to ensure the goat gets tangled in it the next time it tries to attack you, thus clearing your path into the castle. It’s actually not the most difficult puzzle, it just strays so much from everything else that came before in the game, that it’s impossible not to overthink it.

13. Reset the Computer – X-Men

X-Men for the Sega Genesis was a fairly typical licensed game of the era. Pick from four popular members of the team, beat up a bunch of generic enemies based on the comics, rinse and repeat until the end. Hundreds of games like this were released in the ‘90s, and X-Men would largely be a footnote if not for one confusing puzzle in the Mojo’s Crunch level.

You’ve defeated all the enemies, and the boss, and your only instruction to proceed is “resetting the computer” to reboot the danger room. That sounds simple enough, except there’s no computer to be found anywhere in the level. What this clue is really referring to is the reset button on the console. That’s right, you have to hit the physical, real world reset button on the controller to actually proceed in the game. It’s actually kind of brilliant when you think about it, unless, of course, you’re playing on an emulator that doesn’t have a reset feature, or the obscure Sega Nomad handheld, which also lacked a reset button. Then you’re just screwed.

12. The Water Temple – The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time

Most ’90s Nintendo fans have flashbacks of their first trip to the Ocarina of Time’s labyrinthine Water Temple. There’s not one single part of the Water Temple that’s particularly frustrating, it’s more of a constant struggle with unwieldly and confusing mechanics. You have to regularly pause the game to put on or remove the iron boots to walk underwater. And then continuously raise and lower the water level to get to the next part. And if you do anything out of order, you’re right back at the beginning.

For an otherwise fair and beloved game, the Water Temple is a particularly grueling exercise in patience, and easily the weakest part of a title that’s widely considered a masterpiece. Nintendo did simplify this Zelda temple somewhat when it released a remake for the 3DS in 2011, but even that was only a slight improvement.