Disenchantment’s Ending Shows The Simpsons What It’s Missing

The Simpsons Could Have Ended Several Times Before

The Simpsons has produced 750 episodes across 34 seasons and it’s been renewed to at least a 36th season. The Simpsons writers are the first ones to poke fun at how they’ve likely overstayed their welcome, but they’ve reached a point where it’s more and more likely that they’ll clear 1000 episodes by the time that they’re done. This staggering amount of content has even left some audiences wondering if The Simpsons will ever end and what such a finish would even look like after saying and doing everything for nearly four decades. There have been a handful of Simpsons installments that were at one point considered for possible endings before it evolved into such an unstoppable piece of pop culture.

The Simpsons’ season 11 finale, “Behind the Laughter,” is a fan favorite episode that many general viewers cite as the end of the show’s golden years. “Behind the Laughter” adopts a faux-documentary approach that’s styled like an episode of VH1’s Behind the Music. Written by Tim Long, George Meyer, Mike Scully, and Matt Selman, “Behind the Laughter” is extremely dense in jokes and even won that year’s Emmy for Outstanding Animated Series. However, the finale’s sarcastic tone provides little closure or genuine emotional moments for the Simpsons or any Springfield residents.

It’s one of the series’ funniest installments, but it’s distant, detached, and lacks the vulnerable moments that helped The Simpsons make a name for themselves in the first place. The Simpsons Movie, which also would have been a suitable time to end the series, also leans into spectacle over sentimentality when Springfield gets encased in a gigantic dome. A cinematic event justifies a grandiose narrative and the film has lots of heart and it underscores the importance of family. The Simpsons Movie harkens back to the series’ strongest and sharpest seasons, but it still lacks the catharsis that one craves in a series finale. Springfield is divided, but it’s still all business as usual, return to start, once the movie is over.

Season 23’s “Holidays of Future Passed,” written by J. Stewart Burns, is the closest that The Simpsons has gotten to a true series finale and the episode was even written to initially serve that purpose before production’s plans changed and it just became a regular episode, like any other. “Holidays of Future Passed” is far from the first time that The Simpsons has explored these characters’ future, but this seasonal installment turns the clock forward three decades when Bart and Lisa have children of their own and can lament over parenting. Maggie even has a daughter of her own and the Simpson clan has never been bigger.

“Holidays of Future Passed” revolves around the perfect Christmas photo, which has been a running trope throughout the series. It’d be fitting for The Simpsons to end with a Christmas episode when that’s how the animated series started in 1989’s pilot, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire.” In fact, former Simpsons showrunner, Al Jean, has voiced his opinion on the perfect Simpsons ending, which would bring the series full-circle and conclude with the very Christmas pageant that begins the series. These are promising ideas, but neither are necessarily as fulfilling as the angle that Disenchantment adopts where everything gets put on a pedestal.

Futurama Repeatedly Nailed Its Endings, But Continually Reversed Course

The Simpsons might indefinitely languish, but Groening’s sci-fi successor, Futurama, has faced multiple cancellations and revivals that have forced the series to face the opposite issue. It’s not that Futurama doesn’t know how to end its story. It’s that it’s done so almost flawlessly four times over now–”The Devil’s Hands Are Idle Playthings,” “Into the Wild Green Yonder,” “Overclockwise,” and “Meanwhile”–with each homerun making it increasingly difficult to hit the same heights with any new ending. There are diminishing returns to how many times Fry and Leela can poignantly embrace themselves and the unknown.