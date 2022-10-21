Gotham Knights Multiplayer: Co-Op Mode, Split Screen, and Crossplay Options Explained

Furthermore, the game’s developer, WB Games Montréal, plans to implement a different kind of multiplayer mode (Heroic Assault) on November 29. Unlike standard Gotham Knights multiplayer, this mode will let up to four players team up to beat down crooks. Players who want to see the entire Bat Family onscreen at once will finally get their wish, but as with the vanilla multiplayer, that standalone content will include some limitations. Specifically, Heroic Assault will restrict players to a set series of arenas with different enemies and objectives. Not being able to freely explore Gotham with all four heroes is obviously disappointing, but players will be able to work through 30 floors of new content when the Heroic Assault mode launches, so it’s not all bad news.

Does Gotham Knights Support Crossplay?

Crossplay is one of gaming’s biggest advancements in multiplayer functionality. Not every gamer owns the same platforms as their friends, but more and more games offer crossplay options that allow those gamers to team up regardless of which platform they’re on. Unfortunately, Gotham Knights isn’t one of those games.

The official Gotham Knights FAQ page states that the game not only doesn’t feature crossplay but that there are currently no plans to add Crossplay to the game. That is not the same as the company putting its foot down and saying it will never support that function, but it does mean that, for the time being, Xbox Series X owners will only be able to team up with other Xbox Series X gamers, and so on.

How To Unlock Gotham Knights Co-Op Multiplayer

In its opening cutscene, Gotham Knights establishes that the playable Bat Family members have worked together in the past. However, just because the protagonists know how to work as a team doesn’t mean that the game assumes players can do the same. First, they’ll need to prove themselves worthy of their digital cape and cowl.

In order to unlock Gotham Knights multiplayer, you first have to progress through Gotham Knight‘s story. Specifically, you’ll need to complete Subcase 1.2 (The Langstrom Drive) and return to the Belfry. As you complete the various story missions up until that point, you’ll gradually unlock additional features such as customizing the Batcycle, picking different characters, and most importantly, the ability to access co-op.

That early portion of the game is basically “on rails,” so it’s impossible to miss unlocking co-op unless you just choose to stop playing the game before then. You’ll even receive an on-screen message that lets you know when co-op multiplayer has been unlocked.