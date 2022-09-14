Canceled Batgirl Film Gets Unofficial Trailer

Even weeks after new Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav abruptly canceled the nearly-completed Batgirl movie, people are having a variety of reactions. Michael Keaton, who was slated to reprise his role as Batman in the movie, seemed fairly nonchalant when asked about it at the Emmy Awards. “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a good one.,” he told TVLine. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have received support and encouragement from a variety of filmmakers, including Edgar Wright and Kevin Feige. But perhaps the best reaction has come from a more unofficial source.

Not content to wait for a Snyder-like budget, the Corridor Crew — a team of VFX artists working for Corridor Digital — have assembled their own version of the trailer. Several of the shots come from other movies, most notably Batman and Justice League. However, the Crew shot their own footage as well, creating costumes and props themselves and casting actor Jordan Coleman as a stand-in for Batgirl‘s lead Leslie Grace.

The trailer presents Batgirl as the spunky hero called into action after a series of fire-based killings break the spirit of Batman. Batgirl’s investigations bring her face-to-face with Firefly, played by a scarred Brendan Fraser. But she also discovers the real villains behind the destruction of Gotham: a pair of old-timey gangsters who bear more than a little resemblance to certain executives. “We’re the Warner Brothers,” one of them exclaims. “And you’re a write-off!”

Aside from the meta-humor of the trailer, it’s unlikely that the real Batgirl would have followed the story on display here. Even those who made the film admitted that it was designed to be shown on TVs and streamed on HBO Max. The Corridor Crew’s trailer promises something larger in scope, with more superheroes and a fight to save the universe. Still, one can’t help but watch the trailer and not feel disappointed that we won’t get to see Grace or Fraser battle across Gotham.