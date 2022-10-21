Gotham Knights: Who Is the Best Character In the Game?

While some fans are disappointed that you can’t play as Batman in Gotham Knights, the fact of the matter is that the game’s four playable protagonists are one of its best features. Actually, deciding which character to pick in Gotham Knights quickly becomes one of the game’s toughest challenges.

While you can swap characters throughout your Gotham Knights playthrough, it’s not a bad idea to focus on one or two of them at a time. That not only makes it that much easier to unlock all of their abilities but their additional costumes and gear as well. There’s also something to be said for taking the time to really get to know a particular character and the unique aspects of their play style.

While it’s certainly possible to beat Gotham Knights with Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, or Robin and never feel like you’ve made the wrong decision, each character certainly offers a slightly different playstyle. Furthermore, there is a surprising power gap between some of the characters that becomes harder to ignore during the later parts of the game. Before we talk about that, though, let’s take a look at what each character brings to the party.

Gotham Knights Best Character: Nightwing Is a Combo Focused Hero With Incredible Co-Op Abilities

Nightwing is a fascinating character. He’s certainly the fastest hero in the game, which is nice given that so many of his skills require you to bounce between enemies rather than focus on one at a time. By the time you get deep into Nightwing’s skill tree, you’ll be leaping off enemies, stunning them in the process, and using your momentum to unleash devastating attacks on the next group of helpless thugs. I’ve heard some say that Nightwing’s playstyle is closer to Spider-Man rather than Batman, and I’d agree with that assessment. He’s a lot of fun.