15 Games That Ruined Great Franchises

Though franchises dominate nearly every corner of the entertainment industry, they are not invincible. Even the biggest franchises can only survive and thrive for so long. While time is ultimately most franchises’ biggest enemy, there have been times when once-mighty series have been toppled by an entry so bad that they not only sunk the future of those franchises but called into question the validity of their pasts. Many gamers are all-too-familiar with such titles.

In an industry where long development times and massive production budgets inherently put a lot of pressure on many new releases, a failed entry into a major gaming franchise can do a lot of damage. From bad reviews and poor sales to…well, honestly, a lot of games that suffered from both, these are 15 games that ruined once-great franchises.

15. Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock

Like the death of Julius Caesar, the fall of the mighty rhythm genre can actually be pinned on quite a few assailants. That’s kind of the point. The market for such titles soon became saturated by games and expansions that often failed to justify the expensive peripherals that once made that genre so lucrative.

Yet, Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock really feels like the point of no return for both the Guitar Hero franchise and the entire rhythm genre. Developed in response to the dwindling sales of the previous Guitar Hero games, Warriors of Rock was meant to give the series the fresh start that Activision seemingly felt it needed. Instead, the game’s poorly designed Quest Mode and weak overall setlist really just confirmed what many people already suspected: the Guitar Hero franchise, and the genre it once helped popularize, were quickly becoming relics of the past.