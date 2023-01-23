Fire Emblem Engage: How to Recruit Every Character
Worried about missing one of Fire Emblem Engage's recruitable characters? Here's a quick look at every recruitable party member in the game and where to find them.
While Fire Emblem Engage adds a few fascinating wrinkles to the franchise formula, it’s really a pretty traditional Fire Emblem experience in a lot of the best ways. Among other things, that means the game features a massive cast of characters that you can recruit to join your party.
That mechanic is already causing a bit of anxiety among Fire Emblem fans. After all, what’s worse (relatively speaking) than the idea that you could have added a powerful new character to your party and missed the chance to do so? Well, the good news is that there are only a few characters in Fire Emblem Engage that you can “miss.” The rest of the game’s characters are essentially automatically added to your roster when you hit certain points in the main campaign.
Still, if you’re worried about missing a certain character (or you’re just looking to “collect them all”), here’s a hopefully helpful guide on how to recruit every character in Fire Emblem Engage.
Fire Emblem Engage: How to Recruit Every Character
Alcryst
Class: Lord
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 7
Alear (F/M)
Class: Dragon Child
How to Recruit: Starting character that is available at the beginning of the game
Alfred
Class: Noble
How to Recruit: Joins during battle in Chapter 3
Amber
Class: Paladin
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 8
Anna
Class: Axe Fighter
How to Recruit: Complete “Paralogue: Mysterious Merchant” after finishing Chapter 6. Have Alear speak with Anna during that mission.
Boucheron
Class: Axe Fighter
How to Recruit: Joins during battle in Chapter 3
Bunet
Class: Great Knight
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 12
Celine
Class: Noble
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 4
Chloe
Class: Lance Flier
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 4
Citrinne
Class: Mage
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 7
Clanne
Class: Mage
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 2
Diamant
Class: Lord
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 8
Etie
Class: Archer
How to Recruit: Joins during battle in Chapter 3
Fogado
Class: Sentinel
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 12
Framme
Class: Martial Monk
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 2
Goldmary
Class: Hero
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 16
Hortensia
Class: Wing Tamer
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 14
Ivy
Class: Wing Tamer
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 11
Jade
Class: Axe Armor
How to Recruit: Talk to Jade with Alear or Diamant during Chapter 9
Jean
Class: Martial Monk
How to Recruit: Talk during “Paralogue: Budding Talent”
Kagetsu
Class: Swordmaster
How to Recruit: Joins during battle in Chapter 11
Lapis
Class: Sword Fighter
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 7
Lindon
Class: Sage
How to Recruit: Talk to Lindon during battle in Chapter 18
Louis
Class: Lance Armor
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 4
Mauvier
Class: Royal Knight
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 21
Merrin
Class: Wolf Knight
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 13
Pandreo
Class: High Priest
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 12
Panette
Class: Berserker
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 13
Rosado
Class: Wyvern Knight
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 16
Saphir
Class: Warrior
How to Recruit: Speak to Saphir with Alear during Chapter 19
Seadall
Class: Dancer
How to Recruit: Talk to Seadall after defeating every enemy during Chapter 16
Timerra
Class: Sentinel
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 13
Vander
Class: Paladin
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 1
Veyle
Class: Fell Child
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 22
Yunaka
Class: Thief
How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 6
Zelkov
Class: Thief
How to Recruit: Joins during battle in Chapter 11