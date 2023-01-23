Fire Emblem Engage: How to Recruit Every Character

Worried about missing one of Fire Emblem Engage's recruitable characters? Here's a quick look at every recruitable party member in the game and where to find them.

Fire Emblem Engage
Photo: Nintendo

While Fire Emblem Engage adds a few fascinating wrinkles to the franchise formula, it’s really a pretty traditional Fire Emblem experience in a lot of the best ways. Among other things, that means the game features a massive cast of characters that you can recruit to join your party.

That mechanic is already causing a bit of anxiety among Fire Emblem fans. After all, what’s worse (relatively speaking) than the idea that you could have added a powerful new character to your party and missed the chance to do so? Well, the good news is that there are only a few characters in Fire Emblem Engage that you can “miss.” The rest of the game’s characters are essentially automatically added to your roster when you hit certain points in the main campaign.

Still, if you’re worried about missing a certain character (or you’re just looking to “collect them all”), here’s a hopefully helpful guide on how to recruit every character in Fire Emblem Engage.

Alcryst

Class: Lord

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 7

Alear (F/M)

Class: Dragon Child

How to Recruit: Starting character that is available at the beginning of the game

Alfred

Class: Noble

How to Recruit: Joins during battle in Chapter 3

Amber

Class: Paladin

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 8

Anna

Class: Axe Fighter

How to Recruit: Complete “Paralogue: Mysterious Merchant” after finishing Chapter 6. Have Alear speak with Anna during that mission.

Boucheron

Class: Axe Fighter

How to Recruit: Joins during battle in Chapter 3

Bunet

Class: Great Knight

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 12

Celine

Class: Noble

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 4

Chloe

Class: Lance Flier

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 4

Citrinne

Class: Mage

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 7

Clanne

Class: Mage

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 2

Diamant

Class: Lord

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 8

Etie

Class: Archer

How to Recruit: Joins during battle in Chapter 3

Fogado

Class: Sentinel

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 12

Framme

Class: Martial Monk

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 2

Goldmary

Class: Hero

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 16

Hortensia

Class: Wing Tamer

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 14

Ivy

Class: Wing Tamer

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 11

Jade

Class: Axe Armor

How to Recruit: Talk to Jade with Alear or Diamant during Chapter 9

Jean

Class: Martial Monk

How to Recruit: Talk during “Paralogue: Budding Talent”

Kagetsu

Class: Swordmaster

How to Recruit: Joins during battle in Chapter 11

Lapis

Class: Sword Fighter

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 7

Lindon

Class: Sage

How to Recruit: Talk to Lindon during battle in Chapter 18

Louis

Class: Lance Armor

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 4

Mauvier

Class: Royal Knight

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 21

Merrin

Class: Wolf Knight

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 13

Pandreo

Class: High Priest

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 12

Panette

Class: Berserker

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 13

Rosado

Class: Wyvern Knight

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 16

Saphir

Class: Warrior

How to Recruit: Speak to Saphir with Alear during Chapter 19

Seadall

Class: Dancer

How to Recruit: Talk to Seadall after defeating every enemy during Chapter 16

Timerra

Class: Sentinel

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 13

Vander

Class: Paladin

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 1

Veyle

Class: Fell Child

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 22

Yunaka

Class: Thief

How to Recruit: Joins at the start of Chapter 6

Zelkov

Class: Thief

How to Recruit: Joins during battle in Chapter 11

