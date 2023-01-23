While Fire Emblem Engage adds a few fascinating wrinkles to the franchise formula, it’s really a pretty traditional Fire Emblem experience in a lot of the best ways. Among other things, that means the game features a massive cast of characters that you can recruit to join your party.

That mechanic is already causing a bit of anxiety among Fire Emblem fans. After all, what’s worse (relatively speaking) than the idea that you could have added a powerful new character to your party and missed the chance to do so? Well, the good news is that there are only a few characters in Fire Emblem Engage that you can “miss.” The rest of the game’s characters are essentially automatically added to your roster when you hit certain points in the main campaign.

Still, if you’re worried about missing a certain character (or you’re just looking to “collect them all”), here’s a hopefully helpful guide on how to recruit every character in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage: How to Recruit Every Character

Alcryst

Class: Lord