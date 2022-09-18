Best Nintendo Switch Features You Didn’t Know Existed

While this function is extremely useful, it isn’t foolproof. Soft surfaces don’t conduct vibrations very well, so if the controller is under a pillow somewhere, you might not hear it unless you strain your ears. But if the controller doesn’t turn on, it is either out of range or out of juice. If it’s out of range, simply moving to another room might make it activate. If it’s out of juice, you’re on your own.

The Magic of Extra Profiles

These days, every game console links a player to their games via profiles. This way, multiple gamers can use the same console without mixing up their libraries or play the same game without any risk of accidentally deleting someone else’s progress. But if only one person uses a console, they can still make more than one profile to cheat the system.

One benefit of creating multiple profiles is creating additional save slots. Normally this isn’t a problem since many games come standard with more than one save, but not so with Switch games. Titles such as Animal Crossing and Pokémon only give players a single save slot. Anyone who wants more is out of luck…unless they create a new profile.

Just go to “System Settings” in the main menu, select “Users,” and then pick “Add User.” Follow the instructions to create a new profile, and when you’re done, just log in. There you go, one more save slot for your games.

The benefits of additional profiles extend past simply obtaining more save slots, though. If you have the urge to play a game that hasn’t been officially released in your country (yet), nothing’s stopping you from buying the cartridge online and inserting it; the Nintendo Switch isn’t region locked. However, if you can’t obtain a cart, you can always buy the game digitally, but not with your original Nintendo account. That is locked to your country. You will need to make a new account and profile bound to the country where the game is available.

Simply go to accounts.nintendo.com and sign up for a new account. Fill out all the requisite information, including your email address (DON’T use the same one for your main account), and, when asked for your country of residence, instead of putting your real one, select the country of choice. For instance, if the game you want is only available in Japan, pick that country. After you’ve submitted your information, enter the registration code sent in the mail and link your new account to your Switch (select “Add User” in the User tab of System Settings and enter your account credentials). Once that’s done, you can browse another country’s eShop offerings and buy them. Whether or not the digital store will accept your credit card, however, is a different matter.