The Last of Us Creators Tease How the Series Changes the Game

Ever since HBO announced that they were adapting The Last of Us video game as a TV series, fans (myself included) have been eager to see both familiar parts of the story and what the series will change. With the Jan. 15 premiere date growing closer, the cast and creators recently attended CCXP Brazil to give fans insight into the series and how watching it will hopefully enrich the gaming experience for them.

During a panel hosted by Hyper Omelete, series co-creator Craig Mazin first reassured fans, saying that their goal was to make a TV show “just as compelling and beautiful as the game” and that “everything that made you feel and love and cry is all here [in the series].” Mazin then went on to say “I have played The Last of Us about 12 times. I know how it ends. I love the journey. And we promise, there will be surprises along the way. If you’ve played the game, I promise you there are things that you don’t know that are coming that will blow your mind.”

Co-creator for the series and creative director for the game, Neil Druckmann then followed Mazin’s statement adding “There’s stuff that was written that we didn’t get a chance to put in the game that is in the show. So, you’ll get to see an enrichment of these characters…It’s interesting, we’ve now talked to people who have watched the entire season and went back and played the game, and they said the game is now richer having watched the show.”

While they didn’t go into further detail on how these new elements would change the story of the series from what fans know from the game, we already know of a few things that are different between the two. First, we know that the timeline of the series is different from that of the game, with the cordyceps outbreak starting in 2003 in the series rather than 2013 as it does in the game. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey is still set to take place twenty years after the onset of the outbreak, but the differences in timing could affect the look of the post-apocalyptic landscape that they have to traverse – there definitely won’t be any abandoned PS3 games or consoles scattered about.