Al Pacino, Bill Clinton, and The Game Awards 2022’s Strangest Moments

For the most part, The Game Awards 2022 was an excellent installment in what is quickly becoming the biggest gaming show of the year. We were treated to some incredible announcements, quite a few great games walked away with awards, and it was certainly nice to see the show return to a live format. However, there are always a few weird moments at these kinds of shows, and this year’s Game Awards event was no exception. If anything, this might have been the weirdest Game Awards event yet.

While it’s always a least a little sad that such moments can steal the show from the winners and reveals, it’s not hard to see why everyone is obsessed with some of The Game Awards 2022 moments that almost certainly didn’t go according to plan. After all, it’s not every year that we get to talk about Al Pacino, Bill Clinton, and Genshin Impact in the same labored breath.

Al Pacino Opens the Show In the Most Al Pacino Way Possible

On the one hand, it makes no sense that legendary actor Al Pacino opened The Game Awards 2022 as the show’s first presenter. On the other hand, it makes perfect sense that Al Pacino opened The Game Awards 2022 as the show’s first presenter. Have you seen the last 10 years of that man’s career? Hell, have you seen Jack and Jill?

We may never know why Al Pacino agreed to do this (besides money), but we do know he went out and gave us exactly what we should expect from Al Pacino at The Game Awards. He shuffled onto the stage looking like he just got out of the car, he wondered aloud why he was there, he stared at the teleprompter like it shot Vito Corleone, and he made sure to take the time to tell everyone he doesn’t play video games. It was both genuinely amusing/charming and a reminder that The Game Awards tends to be weirdly obsessed with chasing mainstream clout whenever possible.