Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer: The Biggest Nintendo Easter Eggs and Callbacks

Nintendo and Universal Pictures has finally delivered the big trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and this time it’s more than just two scenes and a stinger. We finally have something else to talk about besides Chris Pratt’s questionable Mario voice acting!

Now we get to see Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, some kart-driving action, and Luigi doing more than just screaming for his life (well, not MUCH more). We definitely have a better look at what this movie has to offer and with this broader scope comes plenty of easter Eggs.

Mario has been in so many games, and crossed so many genres, that there’s plenty of source material for Illumination to pull from. Even through there are still a few big names from Mario lore that are likely being saved for the sequel (or at least post-credits scene — I’m looking at you, Wario!), The Super Mario Bros. Movie doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to all the background details and cameos. Here are all the big call backs we found…

Super Mario Bros.

At first glance, this movie appears to be an adaptation of the original Super Mario Bros. game. Though considering how often the series has recycled that basic formula through the decades, it might as well just be a coincidence at this point. Either way, all the Nintendo characters you expected to see in this movie are in attendance: Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad as well as Bowser, and his many minions.