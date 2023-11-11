Every Call of Duty Game Ranked Worst to Best

While the first two Black Ops games were set during the Cold War and the near future, the campaign of Black Ops III is set in 2065 and features plenty of futuristic firearms and hardware. This was something the series experimented with extensively in the mid-2010s with mixed results. Adding four-player co-op to the campaign is part of what’s given the game such longevity, but it also means the campaign is much weaker than others if you’re playing alone.

As for multiplayer…well, this was the game that introduced specialists, something that fans either love or hate. Thruster packs also gave the multiplayer a much different feel from other games in the series, though some clear inspiration was taken from Titanfall in that area. This was really the beginning of the franchise looking to competitors for inspiration rather than forging new ideas on its own. Regardless of how you feel about these changes, at least the expanded Zombies mode is worth checking out.

15. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

A common criticism of the Call of Duty franchise is that Activision releases pretty much the same game every year. Usually, there’s enough new content to justify an annual $70 release, but Modern Warfare II really does test what gamers will pay for a new title in the series. The multiplayer is fast and furious as usual, but the handful of new modes here just feel like slight tweaks on what’s already been done.

The campaign is not bad, but it’s hard not to feel like you’re just going through the motions, replaying the greatest hits of past CoD games. Whereas the original Modern Warfare 2 had a really awesome ending, this one has an unusually frustrating final mission where you have to avoid endless enemies while constantly pausing to neutralize a missile. It’s hard not to get the vibe that this is a pale imitation of one of the best games in the series coasting on its popular name. Even if it’s a mixed bag overall, at least the graphics are fantastic.

14. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Due largely to being set in the far future, Infinite Warfare received more hate than almost any other game in the series when it was announced. A lot of fans felt the series was straying too far from its roots. To be clear, this game does lean hard into its sci-fi trappings. In the main campaign, you’ll probably shoot more robots than human soldiers, using theoretical weapons like seeker drones are energy rifles, but the combat still feels like Call of Duty at its core. It also lets you decide which order you want to tackle some missions in a small, but welcome, departure from previous games.

Multiplayer modes are a bit more of a mixed bag. Rigs and thrust jumps make PvP feel a lot like a slightly improved Black Ops III, so it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But if nothing else, Infinite Warfare deserves credit for its expansive Zombies mode which actually packs enough content and story to warrant a full-fledged release. It even featured the likenesses of David Hasselhoff, Elvira, and the late Paul Reubens.