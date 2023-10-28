15 Most Important Arcade Games Ever

Pong (1972)

While Computer Space was the first commercially available video game, Pong is sometimes popularly associated with that title. While that belief is factually incorrect, it is understandable. Pong wasn’t the first, but it did practically kickstart the entire video game industry.

Virtually everyone who has ever played a video game knows about Pong. Originally released in 1972, this arcade game consisted of two paddles knocking a ball around a black screen. A simple concept that also technically made Pong the world’s first arcade sports game due to its tennis-like structure, but an effective one. Pong went on to become yet another first: the world’s first commercially successful game. Not only did Atari sell hundreds of thousands of Pong arcade cabinets, but some of the first home consoles were just Pong clones. For all intents and purposes, the video game industry owes its very existence to Pong.

TV Basketball (1974)

Graphical fidelity is a major part of modern gaming. Thanks in no small part to the boastings of console manufacturers, gamers expect to explore ray-traced worlds at 60fps. Back in the early days of gaming, though, players were lucky to stare at a screen with simple lines and dots. That all changed with the invention of sprites.

In 1974, Taito released the game Basketball (or TV Basketball). In this title, two players controlled two on-screen characters each as they jumped and tried to score baskets. It was actually closer to a digital foosball table. While the concept was simple, Basketball set numerous precedents all at once. The game was arguably the first to use sprites instead of simple dots or lines, and since Basketball used these sprites to create semi-convincing images of humans, it also became the first game to utilize decidedly humanoid characters. Also, Basketball was the first basketball video game developed, hence its simple name.

Most important of all, Basketball set a precedent for licensing video games between Japan and North America. While Taito developed Basketball, Midway published it in the U.S. In a way, Basketball paved the way for some of the greatest arcade games of all time.

Gun Fight (1975)

There’s something magical about watching an old west gunfight. Some of the best shootouts in cinema history consisted of cowpokes taking potshots at one another with their irons. Plenty of video games feature Wild West gunfights, but they might never have existed if not for Gun Fight.