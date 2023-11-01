15 Disappointing Games That Still Deserve Remakes

Whereas Undying was closer to a “boomer shooter” with an expanded narrative and more overt horror elements, Jericho tried to follow in the footsteps of games like Halo, Call of Duty, and Gears of War. The furious pursuit of those various trends resulted in a messy mishmash of vague ideas that Jericho’s developers were incapable of piecing together. However, if you were to take some of this game’s better ideas (like its enjoyable Powers system) and get them to work in a more Undying-like experience, you’d almost automatically end up with something worthwhile.

11. The Bouncer

Released shortly after the PS2’s Western rollout, The Bouncer was seen as one of the new console’s first great disappointments. After producing some of the best PS1 games ever, Square kicked off their PS2 era with this strange little title that kind of wanted to be an RPG, kind of wanted to be a brawler, and ultimately fell short of both of those goals.

What you have to keep in mind, though, is that 3D action gaming wouldn’t really come into its own for a few more years. By utilizing a few basic gameplay tweaks that would soon become standard for the genre, The Bouncer’s often unwieldy 3D beat-em-up gameplay would instantly be improved. Those basic improvements would also make it easier to appreciate The Bouncer for what it was clearly supposed to be: an almost Devil May Cry-like action with River City Ransom RPG concepts made by an all-time great studio working at the top of their game. The Bouncer will always be weird, but it should have been so much better.

10. Remember Me

Calling Remember Me a “bad” game today will likely get your head bitten off by some fans. At the time of its 2013 release, though, this action-adventure title from upstart developer Don’t Nod was at least widely considered to be an admirable whiff. Nearly everyone praised the game’s core concept of memory manipulation and the ways it impacted Remember Me‘s combat, level design, and narrative. The problem was that Remember Me’s best ideas and moments were strung together by often surprisingly uninspired bits of platforming and action.

Looking back, it’s easy enough to see the ways that Remember Me’s best ideas could have been properly supported by some foundational improvements. Remove (or alter) some of the outdated platforming elements and incorporate more Arkham-like action mechanics, and Remember Me suddenly becomes a significantly more playable experience. Some of the game’s narrative ideas would still be questionable, but many of those potential flaws are still far more fascinating than detrimental.

9. Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero

Unlike so many of the other cash-in spin-offs in gaming history, I truly believe that the developers of Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero had their hearts in the right place. The idea was to expand upon Sub-Zero’s (and Mortal Kombat‘s) then-loosely known history via an almost Symphony of the Night-like title with combat that stayed true to Mortal Kombat’s fighting roots. The problem was that the game’s controls, animations, and bewildering level design issues pretty much made it impossible to enjoy any of this project’s good ideas (or its wonderfully cheesy cutscenes).