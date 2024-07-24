EA Sports College Football 25 Recruiting Tricks: How to Get the Best Recruits

Recruiting the best prospects in EA Sports College Football 25 is the most important part of building a college football dynasty. Well…besides actually winning games, of course. Then again, it’s kind of hard to win games if you don’t have the best players possible.

The basics of recruiting in the game are easy enough to understand. You want to recruit the best players possible and as many of them as you can get your hands on. The reality is slightly more complicated. The process of sorting through recruits and choosing which tactics to use on them is inherently overwhelming. Once you start trying to actually get those recruits to your school (especially a smaller school), the whole thing can feel impossible.

The truth is that recruiting the best players in EA Sports College Football 25 is a matter of time, patience, and understanding both your needs and players’ needs. Once you understand the very basics of the process, though, here are some slightly more helpful tips and tricks you can rely on.

Choose Your School Carefully

As you probably already guessed, big schools with prestigious histories will have a better chance of regularly recruiting top players than smaller struggling programs. Alabama and LSU are going to have a much easier recruiting process than Sam Houston State, and there’s nothing you can do to change that out of the gate.