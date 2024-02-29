Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games You Need To Play
From Princess Peach Showtime to Unicorn Overlord, here are some noteworthy games that Nintendo Switch owners should check out this year.
While many may still be riding the epic high of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from last year, the Nintendo Switch has plenty of exciting games coming out in 2024 that will offer Nintendo fans a fun time, whether you’re looking for action, fantasy, or just cozy vibes. There’s Princess Peach’s first solo game in nearly two decades, an inspiring tale of grief and loss based in African mythology, a long-awaited remaster featuring our favorite plumber Luigi (don’t tell Mario), and so many others.
To help keep things straight, we’ve put together a handy guide of upcoming games that Nintendo Switch owners should keep an eye on in 2024.
Unicorn Overlord
Vanillaware – March 8
Unicorn Overlord is a tactical fantasy RPG that allows the player to cultivate an army of over 60 unique characters in order to bring glory to the kingdom of Cornia and pave the way for the crown prince Alain to regain his throne. Through battles and character interactions, the player shapes the future of this fantasy world and its quest for liberation from the Zenoiran Empire. Unicorn Overlord is all about strategy, both on and off the battlefield, and is perfect for fantasy fans looking for their next RPG.
SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream
Bandai Namco – March 11
The latest entry in the SWORD ART franchise, SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream is an online co-op action game that allows the player to join raid teams of 20 players from around the world to take on elite bosses in epic battles. Set in a distorted version of the SWORD ART ONLINE world, the player must work with characters from across the SWORD ART timeline in order to restore the delicate balance of time and space. With the fluidity of this world’s timeline and the ability to lean on more experienced players for help during co-op battles, Fractured Daydream seems like a great entry point into the SWORD ART franchise for newcomers. But that doesn’t mean that die-hard fans won’t still have a blast.
Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
Aspyr – March 14
The classic games Star Wars: Battlefront I and II are coming to the Nintendo Switch this spring with new maps and levels for players to explore as well as new playable characters like Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto. With the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, players will have access to both games’ campaign and multiplayer modes. As with the original versions, gameplay consists of battles with different objectives on various planets throughout the Star Wars galaxy, including iconic fights from the Prequel and Original Trilogies. Not only do you get two games in one with this bundle, but Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is great for anyone looking for a classic co-op fighting game, even if you aren’t a nostalgic Star Wars fan.
Princess Peach Showtime!
Nintendo – March 22
Nearly 20 years after her first solo game Super Princess Peach came out for the Nintendo DS, Princess Peach is finally getting another shot at her own story. Princess Peach Showtime! is a fun combination of action, platforming, and Mario Party-style mini games that follows Peach as she tries to save the Sparkle Theater from Wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. With the help of the theater’s guardian, Stella, Peach traverses a wide variety of stage settings whose costumes give her unique abilities to take on foes and complete objectives. After being attached to Bowser and Mario for so long, this game lets Peach shine on her own, and is the perfect game for young and old Nintendo fans alike.
South Park: Snow Day!
THQ Nordic – March 26
The New Kid’s story continues in this collaboration between South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic. This time, a blizzard has blanketed the town of South Park and, most importantly, shut down school for the day. However, chaos quickly ensues as it often does in this small Colorado town, and Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and the New Kid (customizable player character) are forced to team up against the town’s warring factions and save the day.
Unlike previous South Park games in this series (The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole), South Park: Snow Day is fully rendered with 3D animation and, for the first time, features a co-op option with up to three friends or ally bots to help you take down enemies with ease.
Grounded
Obsidian Entertainment – April 16
The Xbox game with major Honey I Shrunk the Kids vibes is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Grounded follows a group of four teens who have been inexplicably shrunk down to the size of an ant. They now must traverse the backyard and the new dangers that lurk within in order to find a way to make themselves normal size again. As a single player experience, or with up to three friends in cross-platform co-op, the player must navigate the treacherous surroundings, help the teens build a base of operations with appropriate defenses, and discover the secrets hiding within the backyard.
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Surgent Studios and Electronic Arts – April 23
This Metroidvania style game follows Zau, a Warrior Shaman who sets off on a journey to bring back his father by helping the God of Death, Kalunga, obtain the spirits of three monsters. As Zau, the player channels the energy of the sun and the moon to take on these monsters as well as other spirits and creatures in this mystical realm. Inspired by Bantu tales and creator Abubakar Salim’s own struggles with grief, Tales of Kenzera: Zau is a story of love and loss that also happens to have some incredibly fun looking gameplay.
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble
SEGA – June 25
The next installment in the Super Monkey Ball franchise has a variety of play options for those seeking to become the Top Banana. The online multiplayer mode allows for up to 16 players as you and your customizable monkey roll to compete for the top prize. If you’re looking for less competition, or would rather play with your friends than against them, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble also features a local multiplayer mode for up to 4 players as well as an all new Adventure Mode that allows you and 3 friends to join AiAi on his quest to retrieve seven mysterious artifacts that are rumored to reveal the location of the Legendary Banana. With 200 all new stages and three modes, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is the perfect party game for all-ages.
Luigi’s Mansion 2
Nintendo – Summer 2024
The Nintendo 3DS game Luigi’s Mansion 2 is finally getting a remaster for the Switch this summer, and it appears to be just as fun and spooky as the original. Tasked with investigating the eerie Evershade Valley, Luigi learns he must retrieve the missing shards of the Dark Moon, restore the valley to its former glory, return the now hostile spirits to their more friendly form. Using the Poltergust 5000 and a variety of other tools, the player must channel their inner Ghostbuster as they explore the many haunted mansions and buildings found in the valley. This updated version of the game also comes with a four-player online co-op mode that allows you to team up with friends for an extra spooky ScareScraper level not found in the single-player story.
Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time
Level-5 – Oct. 10
If you’re looking for your next cozy Switch game, then look no further than Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time. With the ability to move across two time periods, the player’s customizable character is tasked with rebuilding the island of Reveria with resources from the past and ensuring its prosperous future. The player can also choose between a variety of “lives,” or jobs for their character that determine how they help the island flourish. This game is perfect for fans of Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, or really anyone looking for a chill way to pass the time.
The Plucky Squire
All Possible Futures – TBD 2024
The Plucky Squire is an action-adventure game that follows the young squire Jot on a journey to save his home. After being thrust from his storybook by the villainous Humgrump, Jot must uncover the secrets of the three-dimensional world he’s been thrust into and find a way to restore the happy ending of his story before Humgrump ruins things for good. With both 2D and 3D levels, The Plucky Squire looks like a fun mash-up of fantasy and reality. If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if a fairy tale lept from its pages, then this is the game for you.