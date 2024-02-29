Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games You Need To Play

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream

Bandai Namco – March 11

The latest entry in the SWORD ART franchise, SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream is an online co-op action game that allows the player to join raid teams of 20 players from around the world to take on elite bosses in epic battles. Set in a distorted version of the SWORD ART ONLINE world, the player must work with characters from across the SWORD ART timeline in order to restore the delicate balance of time and space. With the fluidity of this world’s timeline and the ability to lean on more experienced players for help during co-op battles, Fractured Daydream seems like a great entry point into the SWORD ART franchise for newcomers. But that doesn’t mean that die-hard fans won’t still have a blast.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

Aspyr – March 14

The classic games Star Wars: Battlefront I and II are coming to the Nintendo Switch this spring with new maps and levels for players to explore as well as new playable characters like Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto. With the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, players will have access to both games’ campaign and multiplayer modes. As with the original versions, gameplay consists of battles with different objectives on various planets throughout the Star Wars galaxy, including iconic fights from the Prequel and Original Trilogies. Not only do you get two games in one with this bundle, but Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is great for anyone looking for a classic co-op fighting game, even if you aren’t a nostalgic Star Wars fan.

Princess Peach Showtime!

Nintendo – March 22

Nearly 20 years after her first solo game Super Princess Peach came out for the Nintendo DS, Princess Peach is finally getting another shot at her own story. Princess Peach Showtime! is a fun combination of action, platforming, and Mario Party-style mini games that follows Peach as she tries to save the Sparkle Theater from Wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. With the help of the theater’s guardian, Stella, Peach traverses a wide variety of stage settings whose costumes give her unique abilities to take on foes and complete objectives. After being attached to Bowser and Mario for so long, this game lets Peach shine on her own, and is the perfect game for young and old Nintendo fans alike.