EA Sports College Football 25’s Toughest Places To Play Rankings Are Confusing NCAA Fans

EA Sports College Football 25 is essentially the revival of the beloved NCAA Football franchise. While many things have changed in the years since that series’ heyday, quite a few legacy features have returned. That includes an expanded Homefield Advantage mechanic that determines the toughest places to play in the game.

As in years past, the Homefield Advantage mechanic is designed to recreate the experience of playing on the road in college football’s loudest and most intimidating stadiums. That digital crowd noise is translated into gameplay disadvantages for the visiting team that include blurred receiver routes and decreased player confidence ratings. It’s an incredible concept that elevates road games and taps into some of the things that make college football (and College Football 25) unique.

The big catch is that not every stadium is created equally. EA Sports College Football 25 includes a ranking system that determines how tough a stadium is to play in relative to every other stadium in the game. Well, since those rankings were released, the reactions to them have been…mixed. “Anger” is too strong of a word, but most analysts who track the real-life version of this subject disagree quite a bit with the in-game stadium rankings. A closer look at those rankings reveals that they’re not necessarily bad, but they are certainly confusing.

Ahead of the release of EA Sports College Football 25, the developers shared the rankings of the toughest road game stadiums in the game. While these rankings are subject to change in future updates, here is where they stand at launch: