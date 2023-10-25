Diablo 4: Most Broken Builds For the Season 2 Endgame

Full Skill Tree

“InfiniMist” Necromancer is one of the most unique, powerful, and enjoyable new builds enabled by Season 2 numerous additions and changes.

The name InfiniMist refers to the Necromancer’s Blood Mist ability. Previously, Blood Mist was largely just an Immunity granting movement ability that allowed Necromancers to escape danger. There were some who tried to experiment with ways to get that ability to deal massive damage through various exploits, but it never seemed to be quite where it needed to be to rise above the level of a gimmick.

Well, it’s much more than that now. Like many of the other best builds in Diablo 4’s Season 2 update, Infinimist is really all about never slowing down while summoning massive amounts of damage all around you. The basic idea is to generate a corpse, use Corpse Tendrils to pull enemies in, and cast Decripfy. From there, you enter Blood Mist. While in Blood Mist, you are immune, dealing a surprising amount of base damage, and triggering Corpse Explosions which often trigger even more powerful explosions. Oh, and did I mention that Bone Storm is almost constantly swirling around you dealing extra damage, granting you damage modifiers, and keeping you alive? I should have.

The beauty of this build is found in the ways that nearly everything synergizes with Blood Mist and how easy it is to reduce Blood Mist’s cooldown to nearly nothing. Do you remember what it felt like to spam Corpse Explosion in the beta before it got nerfed and ask yourself how anyone thought that ability was balanced? Well, now imagine being able to automatically trigger a Corpse Explosion of that power level while being invincible and never slowing down.

Interestingly enough, though, it’s actually the Metamorphosis Vampiric Power that sneakily contributes to this build’s “broken” status. See, that ability allows you to turn into a cloud of bats when you evade through enemies. While that comes with various offensive and defensive benefits, it also “parks” your active Bone Storm effect. However, because the game thinks your Bone Storm is no longer up, it will allow you to generate an additional Bone Storm effect. That means that you can actually have multiple Bone Storms up; one that is around you and one that is swirling nearby dealing damage to enemies. If that was an innate ability, every Necromancer would run it.