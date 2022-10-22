15 Best Horror RPGs Ever

It’s hard to overstate how much I love RPGs. I love the robust character creation, the engaging mechanics, the beautiful stories, and the expansive worlds. But I have to admit something. Sometimes, I get a little tired of all the fantasy titles the genre is clogged with. You can hardly look at the RPG tag on Steam without being buried by bikini elves or grim-faced armor dudes. If I see another title like “Realms of Realmlore” I’m going to go feral.

Maybe you, like us, need a break from all the elves but still want all the great things an RPG provides. Then perhaps you want something darker. Perhaps you want to roll the dice, make a character, and feel the chill of dread creep up your spine. Perhaps, dear reader, you want a horror RPG.

Thanks to the likes of Sandy Petersen’s Call of Cthulhu and modern titles like Dread, horror has been a fixture in role-playing games since the days of pen and paper. Sadly, in the world of video games, horror RPGs tend to be relatively rare. But take heart, children of the night! What the horror RPG genre lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for in quality. In this grimoire of games, here are some of the most spine-chilling, blood-curdling masterpieces ever to haunt your console or PC.

15: Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus

Back in the mid-80s the horror series Movie Macabre gained something of a cult following thanks largely in part to its hostess, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Her charisma, sarcastic wit, and kitschy horror look contributed to her meteoric rise in popularity. It only makes sense that she’d eventually get her own games. Said games are…never, though Jaws of Cerberus is the larger (and better) of the early Elvira RPGs.