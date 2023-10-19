Diablo 4 Season 2: Best Barbarian Build For Leveling

Full Skill Tree and Build

Leveling a Barbarian can still be a nightmare of a process, so I tried to focus on the very few areas in the recent update where leveling Barbarians got any love. That led me to Upheaval.

Upheval’s AoE power and respectable single-target damage potential already made it one of the more appealing Barbarian Core Skills for leveling. Well, not only did the base damage for Upheaval get a nice bump, but the Furious Upheaval ability got a major buff. Now, when you damage an enemy with a skill that isn’t Upheaval, your next Upheaval deals 12x as much damage. Mind you, that effect can stack up to six times. It turns an already pretty useful ability into an absolute monster. While the same can be true of other Barbarian abilities, they require more resources/time to really reach their potential. Upheaval reaches something closer to its full potential much sooner than that.

How do you build around Upheaval, though? Well, you have some options. I think that War Cry and Rallying Cry are musts in most Barbarian leveling builds, including this one. That also means you’re spending nine points on all of the accompanying Shout Passives. it’s not the most exciting way to play, but this package will help you survive and thrive early on.

You can take Challenging Shout as well, though I generally prefer to look elsewhere with this particular build. If you do go that route, sacrifice the Ultimate (and its associated Key Passive) instead of Ground Stomp.

Speaking of Ground Stomp, it proved to be a surprisingly effective part of this strategy. Though I tried playing with Death Blow instead, the synergy between Ground Stomp and Furious Upheaval was pretty hard to ignore. Use your Shouts, Ground Stomp a pack of enemies, hit them with Upheaval, and deal with what is left. It’s a remarkably simple and consistent way to deal with large packs of enemies while leveling. I’m also going for Ground Stomp’s cooldown reduction effect, though you may want to swap that based on your personal preferences.