Diablo 4: Best Nightmare Dungeons For Season 2

Diablo 4‘s Season 2 update is a real game changer that impacts nearly every aspect of the experience in some way. However, some of the updates’ most important changes focus on the game’s roster of Nightmare Dungeons.

In short, Nightmare Dungeons (and dungeons, in general) are easier to navigate, filled with more enemies, and yield greater XP rewards. It’s a global buff to the entire process of running dungeons. In the grand tradition of such updates, though, it turns out that some dungeons are still generally more effective than others.

With that in mind, here’s a brief look at some of the best (and worst) Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4‘s Season 2 update.

Every Diablo 4 Season 2 Nightmare Dungeon

As before, Nightmare Dungeons don’t become available in Diablo 4 until you’ve unlocked and enabled World Tier 3. As before, some Nightmare Dungeons don’t become available until after you reach World Tier 4. Put it all together, and here is the full list of Nightmare Dungeons available at the start of Season 2: