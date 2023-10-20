Diablo 4: Best Nightmare Dungeons For Season 2
The best Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4 Season 2 will make the sometimes slow process of endgame leveling significantly faster.
Diablo 4‘s Season 2 update is a real game changer that impacts nearly every aspect of the experience in some way. However, some of the updates’ most important changes focus on the game’s roster of Nightmare Dungeons.
In short, Nightmare Dungeons (and dungeons, in general) are easier to navigate, filled with more enemies, and yield greater XP rewards. It’s a global buff to the entire process of running dungeons. In the grand tradition of such updates, though, it turns out that some dungeons are still generally more effective than others.
With that in mind, here’s a brief look at some of the best (and worst) Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4‘s Season 2 update.
Every Diablo 4 Season 2 Nightmare Dungeon
As before, Nightmare Dungeons don’t become available in Diablo 4 until you’ve unlocked and enabled World Tier 3. As before, some Nightmare Dungeons don’t become available until after you reach World Tier 4. Put it all together, and here is the full list of Nightmare Dungeons available at the start of Season 2:
World Tier 3 Nightmare Dungeons
Belfry Zakara
Bloodsoaked Crag
Broken Bulwark
Forbidden City
Ghoa Ruins
Grinning Labyrinth
Inferno
Lights Watch
Oldstones
Renegades Retreat
Sanguine Chapel
Sepulcher Of The Forsworn
Steadfast Barracks
Vault of The Forsaken
Whispering Vault
World Tier 4 Nightmare Dungeons
Belfry Zakara
Bloodsoaked Crag
Broken Bulwark
Buried Halls
Carrion Fields
Conclave
Crusaders Cathedral
Deserted Underpass
Endless Gates
Fetid Mausoleum
Flooded Depths
Forbidden City
Ghoa Ruins
Grinning Labyrinth
Hallowed Ossuary
Heathens Keep
Inferno
Jalals Vigil
Leviathans Maw
Lights Watch
Lubans Rest
Oldstones
Renegades Retreat
Sanguine Chapel
Sepulcher Of The Forsworn
Sirocco Caverns
Steadfast Barracks
Tormented Ruins
Vault of The Forsaken
Whispering Vault
Best Diablo 4 Season 2 Nightmare Dungeons
While you can’t always control which Nightmare Dungeons you get to run, you will often have a choice between a least a handful of options. These are the top five Nightmare Dungeons you want to prioritize running however possible and whenever possible:
Ghoa Ruins
The thing that makes Ghoa Ruins so special is its relatively low clear time. It’s an incredibly short dungeon with good enemy density and some fairly painless objectives. That means that you’ll be running through it fairly quickly and acquiring some nice XP along the way.
Because you can clear Ghoa Ruins so quickly, that also means that you can kill the dungeon’s boss in record time and earn Glyph XP with surprising ease. Now, whether or not you want to prioritize Glyph XP depends on where you are in the game and what you’re trying to accomplish. However, you will need to earn that XP eventually, and Ghoa Ruins offers one of the best blends of character XP farming and Glyph XP farming in the game. As such, it’s worth prioritizing whenever
Sirocco Caverns
Sirocco Caverns is special for most of the reasons that Ghoa Ruins is so special. It’s short, it’s simple, and it’s full of enemies that can easily be cleared with your best AoE attacks. It’s arguably the best Nightmare Dungeon in the game for pure XP farming.
Much like Ghoa Ruins, though, Sirocco Caverns is also an excellent source for easy Glyph XP. In fact, it might be an even better source for Glyph XP given that Sirocco Caverns doesn’t even have a final boss. While boss fights can be pretty trivial in Diablo 4‘s endgame, that combination of speed clear factors makes this one of the more obviously great Nightmare Dungeons in the game.
Belfry Zakara
Like Ghoa Ruins and Sirocco Cavners, Belfry Zakara offers excellent XP farming and Glyph XP farming thanks to its linear design, fantastic enemy density, and largely painless objectives. You will want to prioritize this dungeon all the way into World Tier 4.
Unlike Sirocco Caverns, though, Belfry Zakara is also available as a Nightmare Dungeon as early as World Tier 3. It’s one of the first Nightmare Dungeons you’ll want to prioritize, and learning to master it as soon as possible will make your push to Level 100 significantly easier and quicker.
Flooded Depths
Flooded Depths has long been one of the best Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4, and the recent changes to the game’s universal dungeon designs have only increased its efficiency. Remember those tight corridors filled with enemies and simple objectives? Well, those tight corridors are now filled with even more enemies. It’s as simple as that.
While this isn’t one of the fastest Glyph XP sources in the game, it’s still a pretty good option for that pursuit as well. You’ll have a hard time finding a better option unless you happen to be able to run one of the three dungeons listed above.
Light’s Watch
Though there are a few dungeons that could have occupied this spot, Light’s Watch is one of the more surprising beneficiaries of the recent updates. Its design isn’t necessarily ideal for Nightmare Dungeon farming, but its incredibly high enemy density makes it one of the best farms for pure XP in the game.
Honestly, it’s also a pretty decent source for Glyph XP once you get past the awkward first half of the dungeon and into the far more linear back half. If you’ve gotten used to breezing past this dungeon in the past, give it a second look now. It’s available as early as World Tier 3, and it’s really fantastic.,
Worst Diablo 4 Season 2 Nightmare Dungeons
The best Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4 will not always be available to you. You will sometimes have to run “lesser” Dungeons in order to acquire Nightmare Sigils and various other resources. The good news is that most Nightmare Dungeons offer something that is worth your time. At worst, you’ll run through them for the resources needed to unlock more efficient dungeons.
However, the worst Nightmare Dungeons suffer from a variety of issues that make them suboptimal for XP farming, Glyph XP farming, and resource farming. If you happen to get a Sigil for any of these dungeons, you’re better off just dusting it:
Endless Gates
Leviathan’s Maw
Sepulcher of the Forsworn
Whispering Vault
Fetid Mausoleum
Bloodsoaked Crag
Inferno
Oldstones
Steadfast Barracks