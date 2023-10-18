Best Diablo 4 Season 2 Classes: Every Class Ranked Best to Worst

Necromancers are the biggest beneficiaries of the Diablo 4: Season 2 changes and their winning ways continue into the endgame. Yes, Bone Spear got nerfed, and yes, that does hurt their endgame potential slightly. However, that build is still usable, and three of the other things that the Necromancer class generally excels at (Fortify, Damage Over Time, and Minions) got massive buffs in this update.

My conspiracy theory is that the Diablo 4 team made Necormacners slightly overpowered in this update in order to play off of the Season of Blood/Halloween theme. However it happened, Necromancers clearly benefited from nearly everything this update does. Their endgame power potential is just a notch below Rogues and Druids, but they offer the smoothest Level 1 to 100 experience of all of the classes. Also, there is an Infinite Blood Mist Build that is floating around that might just be the most powerful endgame build at the moment until it is almost certainly nerfed.

Sorcerers have needed some love for quite some time in Diablo 4, and they finally got a little in this recent update. At the very least, they finally got some of the Legendary Affix enhancements/additions needed to not only push the power level of their best builds but enable new endgame build options. While Sorcerers have always been viable in the endgame, this latest update ensures that you no longer need to play a very specific, often boring, Sorcerer build in order to survive the toughest endgame content. You have options, and each of them can be turned into something potentially devastating. Fire Builds, in particular, now feel like world beaters by the time you reach Level 100.

Sorcerers’ endgame problems are still in that Level 50-75 area. You’re almost certainly going to feel the dropoff in Sorcerers’ overall power level once you swap to World Tier 3. Now, you can overcome that hurdle, but doing so might require you to respec based on what gear you’re lucky enough to acquire. Even then, you might struggle to replicate what the classes above can do in that level range. None of that will really matter by the time you reach Level 100, but it will impact your endgame experience until then.

Finally, Barbarians continue their descent into maddening mediocrity in Diablo 4. Early on, Barbarian fans noted that if Blizzard ever nerfed the Triple Shout Whirlwind Barbarian build that dominated the earliest days of the Diablo 4 experience, that class would have few viable build alternatives. Well, that’s basically what happened. While Double Swing, Walking Arsenal, and Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian are all more viable than they once were, none of those builds are obviously better than the current Whirlwind Barbarian strategy (which is now a shell of its former self).

Barbarians’ defensive abilities got quite a bit of love in this update thanks to some sweeping global changes, but the class’ main Endgame problem (their lack of consistent damage output that doesn’t rely on a few specific skills) remains an issue. Until the Diablo 4 team reexamines this class’ reliance on the “Shout Package” and how their dependence on those abilities affects every other aspect of the class, I just don’t know how Barbarians are going to find their way out of this hole.