Diablo 4: Best Barbarian Build For Leveling

Full Skill Tree

This low-frill, high-kill build tries to solve Barbarian’s three biggest leveling issues: resources, survivability, and consistency.

So far as all of that goes, Rend and Death Blow are the hearts of the build. Rend can’t compete with Whirlwind and Hammer of the Ancients in the endgame, but it’s a leveling monster. When paired with Hamstring (and essential Passive ability), it enables numerous crowd control synergies. It also refunds a generous chunk of Frenzy with every blow. Most importantly, it generates a ton of Bleeding damage against single targets and large packs of lesser enemies.

That brings us to Death Blow. Death Blow is an incredibly powerful strike that deals bonus damage against bosses (something leveling Barbarians will need). Crucially, though, you can pick up a Passive that resets its cooldown whenever you use it to kill an enemy.

Once you have that Passive, the strategy with this build is simple. Swipe at a pack of enemies with Rend, wait until you’re reasonably sure you can kill one with Death Blow, and use Death Blow. Thanks to this rotation, Death Blow should be available during the majority of most fights. In those situations, Death Blow will also end most fights. You may have to pull bigger packs of enemies than you’d usually be comfortable with, but that’s actually an advantage for leveling Barbarians. This strategy obviously won’t work during a lot of boss fights, but Death Blow is powerful enough against bosses to remain valuable. Otherwise, Rend’s Bleeding effect will help you during those encounters.

This build is faster than a lot of leveling Barbarian builds, minimizes the class’ resource generation issues (thanks to its minimal required strikes), and performs remarkably well during boss fights (though that remains a weakness). It’s not particularly exciting in any notable area, but it is efficient in most aspects of the game. As a leveling Barbarian, that’s exactly what you’re looking for.