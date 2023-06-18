Diablo 4: Most Broken Barbarian Builds For the Endgame

Beyond that, this build is pretty simple. Group enemies together, pop all of your shouts (as well as Wrath of the Berserker), and use Whirlwind to cleave everything. That’s pretty much it. You’ll obviously throw Ground Stomp into that rotation if you’re using it, but Whirlwind and your Shouts will do all of the work in most situations. While this build definitely performs better against packs of enemies rather than single targets, the endgame version of this concept does just fine in either situation.

This version of the build also runs the “Thorns” package. While “pure” Thorns builds that rely entirely on getting hit are incredibly gimmicky outside of PvP, Thorns naturally enhance the basic Whirlwind strategy. After all, you’re going to be using Challenging Shout in every fight, and Challenging Shot basically forces enemies to be damaged by your Thorns. It can be a pretty valuable damage boost that doesn’t require you to do anything besides choose slightly different gear.

If you’re leaning into the Thorns package, then a high-roll Razorplate is an invaluable part of this build. If you’d prefer not to run Razorplate, though (or if you just can’t find it), then you should be able to pick up a decent amount of Thorns through your skills, Emeralds, and what you naturally find on gear. If you’d prefer to not use the Thorn package at all, then you’ll probably want to lean more into the Fortify/Barrier aspects of this strategy instead and adjust your skills as needed.

Finally, please note that Barbarians are more stat dependent than a lot of other classes. Crucially, you’re going to need a lot of Strength to make any Barbarian build work. Beyond Strength, anything that helps your Fury generation/maximum Fury should be considered a priority. Equally important is anything that you can pick up to help reduce your Shout cooldown times. For that matter, it’s not a bad idea to keep an eye on gear that grants you extra Shout ranks. Finally, Critical Strike Damage and Critical Strike Chance will become much more important in the endgame. Vulnerable damage is also pretty powerful, though you’ll need some Paragon Board help to really make the most of that stat.

Diablo 4: Best Barbarian Endgame Build – Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian

Skills: Lunging Strike, Hammer of the Ancients, Challenging Shout, Rallying Cry, War Cry, Wrath of the Berserker

Key Legendary Aspects and Unique Gear: Temerity, Aspect of Ancestral Force, Conceited Aspect, Aspect of Echoing Fury, Bold Chieftain’s Aspect, Aspect of Limitless Rage, Edgemaster’s Aspect