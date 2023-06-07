Diablo 4: How to Find and Farm Nightmare Sigils and Sigil Powder

Diablo 4‘s robust endgame is filled with World Bosses, special events, and the absolute best gear. However, the stars of the endgame show (at least for the moment) are the Nightmare Dungeons. Before you start running these dungeons, though, you’re going to have to know a little bit about Nightmare Sigils and Sigil Powder.

While Diablo 4 does a decent job of explaining the basics of Nightmare Sigils and Nightmare Powder, the game throws you in the dark when it comes to the finer details. That being the case, let’s take a look at what Nightmare Sigils and Sigil Powder do and how you can acquire as much of both as possible.

Diablo 4: What Are Nightmare Sigils and Nightmare Dungeons?

Nightmare Sigils are special items that allow you to convert a regular dungeon into a Nightmare Dungeon. They can be found in the consumables tab of your inventory. Each Nightmare Sigil has a name that corresponds to the dungeon it affects. So, if you have a Gale Valley Nightmare Sigil, it will turn the Gale Valley dungeon into a Nightmare Dungeon after you use it. Just know that you can only have one Nightmare Sigil active at a time. If you use a Nightmare Sigil while a Nightmare Sigil is already active, the active Nightmare Dungeon will be replaced with the new one you just created.

In their simplest forms, Nightmare Dungeons are more difficult versions of base dungeons. How much more difficult they are depends on the modifiers associated with your Sigil.