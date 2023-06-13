Diablo 4: Most Broken Necromancer Builds For the Endgame

While minions are a big part of this build, Shadow/Darkness damage is what makes this strategy viable. Between Blight, Decompose, and the modified Corpse Explosion, you’re going to regularly be cursing the ground around you with Shadow damage effects. Most of those effects will simply deal Shadow damage over time. However, what really makes them valuable are the ways that they both debuff enemies and buff our minions who will essentially be living in those Shadow areas as they attack enemies.

So far as that goes, Shadowblight is actually the heart of this build. That Key Passive greatly increases the overall damage our minions deal to Shadow-affected enemies. That also means that they don’t have to “survive” nearly as long in order to deal the damage that we need them to deal in order to be viable. In a weird way, then, increasing our minions’ damage via this strategy actually increases their survivability.

Most encounters will see you use Decompose and Blight to generate both corpses and your initial Shadow damage. From there, You’ll use a combo of Corpse Explosion and Decrepify to turn the battlefield into a wasteland of minion-friendly buffs and enemy-crippling debuffs. Keep your minions alive, use Army of the Dead whenever possible, and repeat that basic rotation as needed. Very few things will stand in your way so long as you are able to maintain your Shadow damage and your minion uptime.

As with most minion-based builds, corpse management is a key part of this strategy. You shouldn’t have too many problems generating corpses, but if you find yourself running out of resources, you can give Reap a shot or even choose the Skeletal Warrior Book of the Dead ability that allows those minions to generate more corpses. This shouldn’t really be a problem in enemy-rich areas, though, which is why I favor trying to push extra damage.

Finding gear for this build is also pretty interesting. Generally speaking, you want to prioritize gear that enhances your minion damage, minion survivability, and Shadow damage/uptime. Your own survivability tends to be secondary. If your primary strategy completely falls apart, you’re probably not going to survive a bad situation anyway. Even still, it’s not a bad idea to take a few basic steps to ensure that you can survive the occasional bad situation, especially since we’re not running Blood Mist for escapability.

Diablo 4: Best Blood Necromancer Build – Rathma’s Vigor

Skills: Blood Surge, Hemmorhage, Corpse Tendrils, Blood Mist, Blood Wave, Decrepify