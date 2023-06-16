Diablo 4: Most Broken Rogue Builds For the Endgame

This is one of the oldest Rogue builds that players stumbled upon, and it still works remarkably well. Honestly, there’s really not much to this build. Imbue your weapons with Shadow, hit a pack of enemies with Twisting Blades, Dash, or Shadow Step, to another pack, and let the returning Twisting Blades hit everything in between them and you. Shadow Imbument will cause your enemies to explode, Twisting Blades will reduce your cooldowns, and you’ll be dancing around so often that you’ll rarely have to worry about eating a hit.

Shadow Clone is actually the flex spot here, though I find that it makes this build sing. It greatly increases your overall damage output in the majority of encounters without forcing you to change your strategy, and it can be buffed by certain Legendary Aspects as well as gear that affects either Ultimate damage or Shadow Clone damage. You could replace it with Concealment, Poison Trap, or Poison/Ice Imbument, but Shadow Clone is the obvious choice for a good reason.

Inner Sight is our Specialization of choice, though Preparation isn’t a bad alternative if you’re committed to the Shadow Clone package. Inner Sight lets you make the most out of those Edgemaster’s damage windows, though, so it ends up being slightly better.

Momentum should absolutely be your Key Passive pick. Its uptime is remarkably consistent with this build, and it just makes everything you’re already doing that much more powerful. Again, the core rotation of this build is incredibly powerful and very simple. Whatever you can do to enhance the power of that rotation is probably the right move.

Speaking of which, it’s rarely a bad idea to emphasize survivability as you work your way through harder content. Movement Speed and Crowd Control can help you push through some of those late-game hurdles, though you will want to ultimately focus on your Critical Strike damage and Critical Strike chances once you’re confident in your ability to stay alive.

Diablo 4 – Best Ranged Rogue Build: Rapid Fire Rain of Arrows

Skills: Rapid Fire, Dash, Concealment, Poison Imbument, Shadow Imbument, Rain of Arrows