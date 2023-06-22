Diablo 4: Best Druid Builds For Leveling

The first thing you need to know about this build is that it doesn’t really work unless you get the key Legendary Aspects noted above. You can run a version of it up until that point, but you need Aspect of the Trampled Earth and Aspect of the Ursine Horror at the very least before this build will become viable. Even then, you need a little more support to make this work.

However, if you’re able to assemble those pieces while leveling, then you should absolutely swap to this build as soon as possible.

Unlike late-game versions of this build that emphasize Pulverize, Landslide and Trample are actually the heart of this set-up. See, Landslide is an incredibly powerful ability against single-targets, but it’s not that great as an AoE ability. However, Aspect of the Trampled Earth adds Landslide attacks to your Trample ability, which basically turns Trample into a powerful AoE attack. If you find Aspect of The Aftershock, you can actually double the Landslides you summon with Trample, and double your already impressive damage.

At that point, this build becomes a ton of fun. A well-timed Trample will clear most packs of enemies. Meanwhile, simply casting Landslide will allow you to melt the solo targets Druids can otherwise struggle with. You’ll still use Pulverize when enemies start to surround you, but you won’t need to rely on it nearly as much. Instead, it’s there to help you clean house as needed. All the while, you’ll be proccing Earthen Might, refilling your Spirit, and Critically Striking everything. It’s a ton of fun.

Earthen Bulwark is an essential defensive skill for this build, while Poison Creeper is a bit of a flex spot. It’s incredibly useful when you’re trying to assemble your Legendary Gear pieces, but it starts to fall off after that. You might want to swap it out for Debilitating Roar or Blood Howl. Grizzly Rage is also an option, but it’s not a great one.

Raw stats are also pretty important for this build. You’ll be putting yourself in danger slightly more often, so you’ll want to make sure that you keep an eye on your Max Health and other defenses. Overpower Damage and Critical Strike damage are also incredibly important, especially as you’re trying to get the most out of your limited Spirit reserves. Every non-Basic strike with this build should be as devastating as possible.