Diablo 4 Unique Item Farming: How to Find the Rarest Gear

Furthermore, it seems that there are some Unique items that can only be dropped by specific enemies. For instance, The Butcher is the only enemy that can drop The Butcher’s Blade, and Lilith is the only enemy that can drop Mother’s Embrace. The full list of items specific to specific enemies that drop specific items is currently unknown, but it seems like the majority of Unique items can be found in any eligible locations/encounters.

Diablo 4: Are Unique Items More Powerful Than Legendary Items?

As a rule, Unique items are not necessarily more powerful than Legendary items. In fact, many of them can be significantly weaker depending on when you find them. Furthermore, you can only have one Unique item equipped at any time, whereas you can equip as many Legendary items as possible. That makes it much easier to stack beneficial Legendary effects.

However, the power of Unique items is found in their name. They offer abilities and benefits that can not be acquired through any other means. The Diablo 4 team says that you’ll be able to build your character around those Unique abilities, though that hasn’t really been the case in my experience. It’s possible, but it’s far more likely that you’ll choose a Unique that enhances your preferred playstyle.

So far as that goes, though, most endgame builds will utilize a Unique item. Unless you’re pursuing a kind of build that demands a full set of complementary Legendary gear, it’s hard to replace the abilities you get from a Unique item on a piece-by-piece basis. They’re also a ton of fun to play with.

Diablo 4: Can You Extract A Unique Item’s Ability?

At this time, you can not extract a Unique item’s ability in the same way that you can extract a Legendary item’s ability. If you’re ready to get rid of a Unique item, your options are to salvage it, sell it, or store it. There is no way to insert the Unique item’s ability into another item.

Most importantly, Unique items are subject to the same “roll” chances as other items. So let’s say that you find a pair of Penitent Greaves that deal 7-10% more damage to Frozen enemies. The best possible pair of those boots will deal 10% more damage, and the worst will deal 7%. The same is true of all other items, but this is where the limitations of Unique items can become so important. You not only have to get lucky enough to find a Unique item in the first place, but you need to be lucky enough to find the best possible version of that Unique item. The difference probably won’t be that great to most people, but by the time you reach Diablo 4‘s highest levels, you might need the best of the best to survive.