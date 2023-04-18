Cyberpunk 2077 Mods That Fix the Game’s Biggest Problems

Unlock Hidden Settings

The mod’s full name is quite the mouthful, but it accurately sums up all of its functions. Developed by srgamerio, this program lets players access every setting Cyberpunk 2077 “hides” from most players. These include FOV sliders, mouse sensitivity, zoom sensitivity, and resolution scale. Not only can these alterations change how Cyberpunk 2077 looks and feels, but they can also make the game run better if you know what you’re doing.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 Combat Mods

Drone Companions

Early in Cyberpunk 2077, players have to retrieve a Militech MT0D12 drone (better known as a Flathead). Early into the game’s development, the robot was supposed to serve as a combat companion, but in the final product, it is nothing more than a mission McGuffin. While modders have yet to add the Flathead back into the game, they have produced the next best thing.

The Drone Companions mod, developed by Scissors, lets players equip a new Operating System, the TechDeck. Once slotted in, players can craft, customize, and send drones out to fight. These robots come in a variety of forms and rarities, from hoverbots to walking tank mechs. These drones are meant to serve as disposable backup and are perfect for players who are disappointed Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t ship with a robot companion at their beck and call.

Lifepath Bonuses and Gang-Corp Traits

Every player’s adventure in Cyberpunk 2077 starts with them picking a Lifepath: Did V grow up a Nomad, Street Kid, or Corpo? But aside from the opening mission and some random dialogue choices, these have no impact on gameplay. Likewise, Night City is full of enemies associated with different gangs and organizations, but these are just cosmetic since they generally fight the same way. Thankfully, the Lifepath Bonuses and Gang-Corp Traits mod tries to change all that.

Essentially, Lifepath bonuses and Gang-Corp Traits are two mods in one. The first part, Lifepath Bonuses, makes the player’s chosen lifepath truly matter because it increases the amount of damage affiliated enemies take and deal. Players also receive a lot less Street Cred from fighting groups with similar backgrounds as V.

The second and more robust part of the mod is the Gang-Corp traits portion. As its name suggests, this mod gives different enemy groups traits that fit with their theme. For instance, since Maelstrom members replace most of their skulls with cybernetics, they are resistant to headshots and can detect players faster. The Kang Tao. meanwhile, specialize in jamming smartguns and homing grenades. If players want a more dynamic challenge that forces them to think about who they fight, how they fight, and when they fight, this mod is for them.