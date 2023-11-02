BlizzCon 2023 Start Time, Schedule, and Predictions

Here are a few of the more notable BlizzCon 2023 leaks that have appeared so far (as well as our predictions for what else you should expect to see):

World of Warcraft’s Next Expansion

Blizzard will almost certainly reveal World of Warcraft‘s next expansion at BlizzCon 2023. While a series of “leaks” suggest the next expansion will take players to a new continent called Avaloren, much of that information has rightfully been debunked or challenged by eagle-eyed fans who spotted a number of inaccuracies and inconsistencies in those reports.

However, given the time travel shenanigans that occurred towards the end of the Dragonflight expansion, it really does seem like the next expansion will either take us back to Azeroth’s past or force players to bounce between various time periods. That’s little more than a loose theory at this time, but that is certainly the most obvious piece of narrative groundwork that the WoW team has laid thus far.

The Future of WoW Classic

The biggest question heading into BlizzCon 2023 is “What will Blizzard do with WoW Classic?” After all, the Wrath of the Lich King portion of Classic is wrapping up, and Cataclysm is the next WoW expansion set to receive the Classic treatment. The problem there is that Cataclysm is the expansion that introduced many of the changes that WoW Classic was meant to revert in the first place. As such, there has always been a debate about where Classic will go once it hits that point.

At the moment, my guess is that Blizzard will continue to support the proper “Classic” experience even if they do re-release Cataclysm in some form. In fact, we’ve already seen them do that with the recent release of Classic Hardcore servers which incorporate the popular Permadeath mechanic into official WoW servers.

The question now is whether or not Blizzard reimagines WoW from the beginning with the long-rumored Classic+ concept or if they continue to expand Classic with new content that picks up where Wrath of the Lich King previously left off. In either case, I’d still lean towards Blizzard not missing the chance to do something with Cataclysm while still offering Classic fans some kind of lifeboat.