Overwatch 2’s New Hero Underestimates the Game’s Trolls

The Overwatch 2 team has just revealed the game’s newest hero: a Support character named Lifeweaver. While many Overwatch 2 fans were initially thrilled to hear that the game was finally getting a new healer, the first details of Lifeweaver’s functionality have quickly raised concerns that he may be bad for the team-based shooter’s overall health.

At a glance, Lifeweaver appears to be a fairly standard Overwatch Support hero. He has access to basic healing and damage skills as well as a kit filled with powerful (and unique) support abilities. For instance, Lifeweaver can summon a platform that allows other players to launch themselves into the air. He even drops a special “healing pack” upon his death. However, the big twist with those abilities is that they can be interacted with by both the enemy team and Lifeweaver’s allies. That means that a Lifeweaver player can launch opposing players into optimal positions and drop healing packs for them. While such things can happen unintentionally, they could also theoretically happen intentionally.

It gets better (or worse, depending on where you stand). Lifeweaver can also pull quickly pull allies towards him via a kind of mystical lasso known as Life Grip. The idea is that this ability will allow Lifeweaver to quickly rescues teammates from danger. Crucially, though, the player being pulled towards Lifeweaver has no real say about the matter. Lifeweaver can pull whoever he wants, whenever he wants, and the player being pulled seemingly has no way to interrupt or decline the action.

You’re probably starting to see the problem. Well, so does the Overwatch 2 team. In an interview with PC Gamer, design producer Kenny Hudson said that “In terms of trolling, we do have some controls over where Life Grip can be cast from, and it’s doing some detection to make sure that you’re not doing something really bad like dragging someone into a death plane off the side of the map or something like that.” He also added that the team tested Lifeweaver internally and found that “we actually saw a lot of heroic saves with Life Grip, especially if you have an over-extending tank or something like that.”