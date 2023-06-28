Why “Hardcore” World of Warcraft Makes the MMO Interesting Again

Most importantly, Hardcore WoW‘s realms will only contain Hardcore players. Everyone on those servers will be trying to stay alive as long as possible under permadeath rules. While there will undoubtedly be trolls (though the realms feature a few restrictions that prevent the most obvious ways to get other players killed), that feature gives Hardcore WoW something it hasn’t had before: a formal in-game community. For the first time, Hardcore WoW participants will be able to share an official server with others who are playing the game roughly the same way they are.

That’s what makes this update so significant. After all, at its best, Classic WoW features two things that modern WoW does not: a significant leveling process and an organic need for cooperation and communities.

Unlike retail WoW, hitting the max level in Classic WoW is a long and often difficult process. Typically, you expect to die many, many times during that process. Some classes are better suited for leveling than others, but making mistakes is a big part of the experience.

Some find that kind of leveling system in an MMO to be about as fun as pulling out their own teeth. Constantly dying while your character slowly becomes powerful enough to properly defend themselves isn’t everybody’s idea of a good time. That’s a big part of the reason why the whole leveling process was eventually streamlined in future expansions.

However, some (myself included) found that Classic WoW‘s leveling process was actually a big part of the reason why the game felt so fresh. The “joke” about WoW is that you don’t get to finally start playing the game until you’re around 100 hours into it, but every step of the Classic WoW leveling experience felt like an adventure. That feeling is closely related to the very real fear that you can die to so many things in the world at pretty much any time.

That’s where the community comes in. Classic WoW emphasizes forming bonds and alliances with other players in ways that modern WoW (and many other modern games) do not. Strangely, that’s partially because the game lacks automated group-finding tools. Without such features, you’re forced to reach out to other players through more socially-driven channels. More importantly, you’re often forced to team up with new players out of simple necessity. After all, Classic‘s Raids may not be as challenging as modern WoW‘s endgame content, but even “basic” leveling challenges are often much easier to overcome with a group.