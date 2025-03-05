The 15 Best Video Games Inspired by Comic Books

9. Injustice 2 (2017)

The precursor to the Injustice series, Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, was a bizarre, gimmicky mash-up of two properties that shouldn’t work well together…and kinda didn’t. It was a serviceable fighting game, but the tone compromise that left the game glaringly bereft of the signature Mortal Kombat gore and fatalities made the whole package feel half-baked.

Subsequent sequels Injustice: Gods Among Us and and Injustice 2 benefitted from disconnecting from the Mortal Kombat milieu, delivering a more cohesive vision of a dark DC Universe with iconic DC superheroes and supervillains clashing in an epic story that, despite all of the moving pieces, actually comes together quite well. What’s most notable about Injustice 2 is that the fighting mechanics are impressively well balanced and fun, to the point where the game is more conducive to serious competitive play than most MK-rooted games have been in the past.

8. The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction (2005)

Back in 2005, comic book games had a bad rap. Most of them were generic, conventional, mid-budget efforts with only a superficial connection to the source material. Out of this pool of mediocrity, however, rose The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction, a game that let players feel the awesome power of the green guy in the palms of their hands, though not in the way you’d expect.

Yes, it is fun to smash stuff in the game. From using giant structures as impromptu bowling balls to thunderclapping gigantic mech suits to pieces, laying waste to the game’s enemies and destructible environments is crazy entertaining. But what makes the fun truly endless is the movement and traversal controls. Hulk has a palpable sense of speed, weight, and momentum as he bounds and slides around the game world. Leaping hundreds of feet across chasms or from building top to building top is exhilarating, and leaving a path of rubble in your wake makes it even sweeter. Something that makes the game extra impressive is that it was released on the PS2, Xbox, and Gamecube, systems one wouldn’t think would be able to handle this level of mayhem.

7. The Wolf Among Us (2013)

For some reason, Fables never took off in the mainstream the way it seemed poised to do in the early aughts. The graphic novel series was something of a phenomenon in the comics space for years, and while the concept of fairy tale characters living among us made its way to the big and small screens in subsequent years, a true adaptation never materialized. Thankfully, Telltale Games applied their talents to the Fables universe in 2015 with The Wolf Among Us, an episodic adventure game very much in the mode of the studio’s other narrative-driven titles.

While the Telltale engine didn’t exactly age well as time went on, it’s perfectly suited for the inky, neo-noir atmosphere of Bigby Wolf’s adventures, set in the mid-’80s before the events of the books. Of all the Telltale Games, this one is perhaps the most faithful to the source material in tone and style, and the upcoming sequel has got fans of the original game and the graphic novels hungry for more Bigby tales and pieces of lore to expand the Fables canon.