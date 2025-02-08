15 Best PC Games of the ’90s

14. Unreal Tournament

Unreal Tournament wasn’t the first online FPS, but it was the first to understand just how important the competitive online component would be in these titles moving forward. Sure, there’s a barebones campaign here, but most players barely touched it. The star of Unreal Tournament was always the wealth of multiplayer options that let you tweak each match to get the exact experience you were looking for.

Add in some of the greatest deathmatch maps ever made (that continue to influence the genre to this day), and you have the recipe for one of the best and most influential first-person shooters of all time.

13. The Secret of Monkey Island

Adventure games had been a staple of PC gaming during the ‘80s, but some of the very best titles in the genre came in the following decade. This golden age kicked off in 1990 with The Secret of Monkey Island. First off, pirates are just awesome, and tend to work great in video games, and wannabe pirate Guybrush Threepwood is one of the funniest and most likable characters in all of gaming.

The Secret of Monkey Island is full of weird and wonderful scenarios, clever puzzles, and also featured some great graphics at the time. Plus, it was much more accessible than other adventure games, which tended to be crushingly difficult if you made the slightest mistake. There’s a reason why this game continues to be a huge influence on adventure games.

12. Civilization II

Is Civilization II the best in the series? Far from it, but that’s not because it wasn’t a great game during its time, it’s because the sequels built on everything it did so well. To be clear, everything here is fantastic. Civilization II is still the deepest strategy game of the ‘90s thanks to AI that vastly improved on the original game’s, and its multitude of options for both combat and diplomacy.

Even though the sequels are better, Civilization II still has its rabid fans. In 2012, one Redditor famously posted about his decade-long game where three civilizations were perpetually locked in nuclear war and climate calamity. Few games from the ‘90s have that kind of longevity.