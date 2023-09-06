Best Starfield Weapons: 15 Best Guns For The Early Game

Starfield‘s FPS-like combat system makes it remarkably easy to survive most fights even if you haven’t been investing in Combat Skills. However, you will eventually want to acquire some better weapons if you want to do more than just survive your various enemy encounters across Starfield‘s massive galaxy. Unfortunately, the best weapons are pretty hard to come by early in the game.

Thankfully, Starfield‘s incredibly open nature means that you technically have access to some incredibly powerful weapons almost as soon as you start your adventure. You just have to know where to look and what you’re looking for.

Before we get into that, though, here are a few points to keep in mind:

– Many of the best weapons in Starfield (Epic and Legendary weapons) can only be acquired by finding them randomly in the galaxy. As such, it’s pretty much impossible to tell you exactly how to find many of those weapons. If you are interested in learning more about farming Legendary gear in Starfield, though, be sure to check out our guide on that subject.