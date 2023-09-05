Starfield Factions: How to Join Every Faction

Converse with Marshall Blake outside of the bank and offer to solve the problem. You can either talk the robbers down or let your sci-fi shooting iron do the talking. No matter which solution you choose, Blake will direct you towards the Freestar Collective Rangers’ HQ, The Rock. In there, find and talk to Emma Wilcox. Tell her you are interested in joining the Rangers. Complete a few missions for her via the nearby mission board, and you’ll be deputized into the Freestar Collective faction. – AG

Starfield: How to Join Crimson Fleet

Shortly after players obtain the alien relic that starts them on their journey, their mining colony is attacked by a group of space pirates known as the Crimson Fleet. In fact, players can’t even visit New Atlantis until they wipe out all Crimson Fleet raiders in the surrounding system. Turns out these pirates are the forgiving kind and will let you join them.

To join the Crimson Fleet, you have several options. First, you can progress through the United Colonies story missions until you reach the quest “Deep Cover,” or you commit a crime on Jemison, (preferably by smuggling contraband, stealing something, attacking someone.” Either choice will bring you face-to-face with the United Colonies SysDef and Commander Ikande.

If you went the long way around, Ikande will ask you to infiltrate the Crimson Fleet. If you went the expedited crime route, Ikande let you pay off your crime by infiltrating the Crimson Fleet. Should you accept, Starfield will open up a series of quests where you are technically a member of both the Crimson Fleet and the United Colonies, but whether you permanently ally yourself with the former hinges on ignoring Ikande’s orders. Journeying down the Crimson Fleet’s path eventually brings you to their base of operation, the star station known as The Key, which orbits Suvorov in the Kryx system. While there, talk to the big boss of the Crimson Fleet, Delgado, and he will officially welcome you to his band of not-so-merry pirates. – AG

Starfield: How to Join Ryujin Industries

Every sci-fi setting needs a megacorporation that may or may not be on the up and up. In Starfield, look no further than Ryujin Industries. This company has its fingers in virtually every economic sector within Starfield, and it didn’t become a major player throughout the galaxy by playing fair. Corporate espionage is as much a key feature of Ryujin Industries as quality manufacturing, and you can help the company do both by signing up.

While you can’t join Ryujin Industries until later on in Starfield, you can start your journey as early as New Atlantis. Just visit the Commercial District and head towards the GalBank building. You should find a red kiosk. Just interact with it, fill out the job application form (your answers don’t matter), and you’ve taken your first step. If you miss this kiosk, don’t worry since you can find identical booths in every major city in Starfield.