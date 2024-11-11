25 Best Sega Dreamcast Games of All Time, Ranked

25. Silver

Silver was an underrated gem of an RPG, first released on PC, then on Dreamcast. A unique real-time combat role player that was wisually similar in style to Final Fantasy VII, the game’s characters were 3D polygonal models that wandered around pre-rendered environments.

That said, combat wasn’t at all turn-based. Instead, you took full control of David, the protagonist, as well as the party of followers he met during his quest against the evil wizard Silver. The game was fully voice acted, a rarity for the genre at the time, and although the RPG elements were fairly basic, it was an absorbing adventure.

24. Seaman

Admittedly a very hit and miss title, Seaman (queue endless schoolboy jokes) was one of the strangest games on the Dreamcast’s roster. Essentially a high tech Tamagotchi, the game tasked you with bringing up the distinctly odd titular human-fish hybrid. Guided by none other than Leonard Nimoy, you had to rear the charismatic Seaman through his various life cycles, with the goal of evolving him into a land animal so that he could leave his tank.

As you interacted with Seaman, using the controller and microphone attachment, you formed a bond with the creature, which in turn affected his development and his social skills. If you looked after him correctly, he could become your friend and talk to you, or he could grow to dislike you and ignore you. Much of the game was left for the player to discover, and if you failed at your parental duties, Seaman could even die.

It was a very ambitious game, and with a lot of perseverance, it could be surprisingly enjoyable. Sadly, a lot of people had trouble getting Seaman to respond correctly, and the game would often fail to recognize phrases.

Still, its place on this list is deserved, as it was a fine example of Sega’s willingness to take risks on new kinds of games, something that’s becoming less and less prevalent these days. And come on, it’s got Leonard Nimoy in it!