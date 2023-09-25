Best Phantom Liberty Relic Perks: How to Level Up the Relic Skill Tree

Despite their incredible power, though, Relic Perks are a bit more “specialized” than some of the other Perks you’ll find in the game. Each branch of the Relic tree tends to cater to a slightly different basic playstyle (melee, guns, and stealth, specifically). Actually, some Relic upgrades require you to have a specific weapon or piece of Cyberware to be used in the first place. While you can take as many Relic Perks as you like, properly using them all will require you to mix and match your playstyles a bit.

However, please note that Relic Perks are exclusive to the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion and cannot be acquired in the 2.0 update. That’s because the mechanics that drive these upgrades (as well as how they are introduced to the narrative) are both exclusive to the new characters and storylines featured in the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Speaking of which…

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How to Upgrade and Acquire Relic Perks

Unlike other Perks and Skills in Cyberpunk 2077, which are upgraded by earning XP, Relic Perks can only be acquired by earning Relic Points in the Dogtown area of the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion. There are two ways to acquire those Relic Points:

Completing certain objectives in Phantom Liberty ’s main story.

’s main story. Finding and hacking Relic Terminals spread throughout Dogtown. These bright yellow terminals are usually hidden from plain sight, though they are easy to identify once you spot one.

If you don’t go out of your way to find those Relic Points, you will not be able to work your way through the Relic Skill Tree. You could max out every other aspect of your character and still never acquire any additional Relic Perks if you don’t find those Relic Points.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How Many Relic Points Can You Earn?

There are 15 total Relic Points in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. If you acquire all of them, you will be able to unlock every upgrade in the Relic Perk tree. However, please note that some upgrades are limited to the use of specific weapons and items. If you don’t have those weapons and items equipped, you won’t be able to actually use those Perks.