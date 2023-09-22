Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Skill Progression: How to Level Up Your New Skills

What’s the point of this new system? Well, it essentially replaces the old Perk system while working in conjunction with Cyberpunk 2077 2.0‘s new Perk system. Basically, the old Cyberpunk 2077 Perk system was filled with upgrades that largely offered statistical buffs to a character’s primary attributes. While useful, those buffs were not particularly exciting and didn’t always feel worthy of the valuable points that went into them.

So, the new Skill system allows you to acquire many of those same statistical buffs (and more) without having to spend Perk points. Instead, the Perk system is now free to support a greater array of more interesting abilities, and the Skill system can be leveled up just by performing certain actions related to those Skill categories.

In typical RPG fashion, though, leveling up a Skill path will become more difficult as you progress. So while you may acquire many early progression points in each major Skill category by accident later on, you’ll eventually need to focus on leveling up certain Skill Progression paths by completing specific actions if you want to reach the highest possible levels.

What actions? Glad you asked…

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: How to Level Up Headhunter Skill Progression

The Headhunter skill can be leveled up by completing certain feats during combat. The best (and most obvious) way to level up the Headhunter Skill is to score headshots on enemies with any weapon. However, you can also level up Headhunter by performing other specialized combat techniques such as silenced weapon takedowns or targeting an enemy’s known weak points.

Alternatively, it does appear you can slowly level up this skill by using Pistols, Revolvers, Silenced Weapons, Knives, Axes, and Throwing Weapons. However, it seems to be much more efficient to go for headshots, so if there is a weapon you feel comfortable consistently scoring headshots with (such as an assault rifle), then that may be your best bet.