Marvel Rivals Is the Overwatch Killer Nobody Was Looking For

Marvel Rivals Is Equally Brilliant and Broken

At launch, Marvel Rivals suffered from many of the same issues that plagued the game during its beta. It was buggy, poorly optimized, and featured a massive roster of iconic heroes that went largely ignored due to some serious balance issues.

Have you ever tried to play a game like Overwatch and found yourself overwhelmed by the number of abilities and the sheer amount of stuff happening on-screen? Marvel Rivals dials that experience up to 11. The earliest hours with this third-person shooter are typically spent desperately trying to learn what is happening on screen and what just killed you. Marvel Rivals features some surprisingly complex characters, and many of their abilities quickly pollute the screen with VFX. The average match—especially early on—is madness.

Believe it or not, that’s part of the reason why Marvel Rivals did so well so early on. For many, the appeal of being able to play as, with, and against such an extensive roster of Marvel characters was enough of a draw to start with. For Marvel fans, the novelty and spectacle of it all was reason enough to stick around. Yes, the game was often madness and nonsense, but all that madness and nonsense was the product of distinctly designed renditions of popular comic book characters battling against each other.

Marvel Rivals quickly appealed to lapsed and fatigued Overwatch players for the same reason. In its earliest days, one of Overwatch’s biggest draws was the chaos of it all. The game was built around big moments that could often swing matches in an instant. While Overwatch and Overwatch 2 became far more “balanced” over time, that balance usually came at the cost of those big memorable moments that made players feel empowered or otherwise frustrated them enough to go again. The absurd action of Marvel Rivals brought the former Overwatch faithful back to better days.

In this case, we’re talking about more than nostalgia. Shortly before Marvel Rivals’ launch, the Overwatch 2 team released Overwatch Classic, a throwback mode that allowed you to play Overwatch as it was when the game launched in 2016. Though flawed in many ways, the mode— much like World of Warcraft Classic—reminded players that there was a certain magic to the original game that had been lost over time. In many ways, Marvel Rivals offered those fans who longed for different days a new way to experience something familiar at a time when their interest in such an experience was at its absolute peak.

It’s not just Overwatch Classic, though. Marvel Rivals‘ path to success was paved by the shortcomings of other established multiplayer games that were arguably at their worst while Marvel Rivals was at its hottest.